News: Kelly Auto Group Expands with Opening of Kelly Hyundai of Stroudsburg | CitizenWire

STROUDSBURG, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Kelly Auto Group has expanded its portfolio of stores this past month by purchasing Major Hyundai, now known as Kelly Hyundai of Stroudsburg. This new Hyundai location is located in Stroudsburg Pennsylvania, which is their first location in the Pocono community, in addition to their other locations in Easton, PA, Emmaus, PA, Hamburg, PA, and Melbourne, Florida. With the addition of this store, their total number of dealership brands reaches 12.



Kelly Auto Group has been serving the community for over 90 years and has been expanding generation after generation. Since 1929, Kelly Auto Group has been delivering and servicing vehicles all across the country. The Kelly Auto Group consists of 12 franchises in 9 locations and continues to expand to further its reach in the automotive industry. Kelly Auto Group currently consists of dealerships with new models of Ford, Infiniti, Hyundai, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Buick, GMC, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM.



With the acquisition of Major Hyundai by the Kelly Auto Group, the dealership has been rebranded to provide the same look and customer experience as the other Kelly stores including their "3 Day Money Back Guarantee" and the signature Kelly Green theming.



Kelly Auto Group is eager to continue growing and is excited to have a new presence in the Pocono community with its new location.



To learn more about Kelly Auto Group, please visit their website at https://www.kellycar.com/



To learn more about Kelly Hyundai of Stroudsburg, please visit their website at https://www.kellyhyundaiofstroudsburg.com/



