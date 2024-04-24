News: The IN Group opens its doors in Miami and Denver as part of major US expansion drive | CitizenWire

New offices expand The IN Group's US footprint, connecting tech and life sciences experts with major organizations

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The IN Group, a leading global talent solutions provider, has opened new offices in Miami, Florida and Denver, Colorado as part of a major US expansion drive for talent brands Investigo and BioTalent. The new offices will be led by medical communications expert Elizabeth Bevan in Miami and Jessica Petersen and Trey Hanleyin in Denver, increasing the company's US headcount to 53. These offices will help The IN Group better serve customers in these regions alongside other locations in New York, Philadelphia, Boston and San Diego.



Investigo focuses on training and providing tech experts specializing in Salesforce and NetSuite as well as recruiting more generalist technology roles for business support under its Portfolio Technology offering.



BioTalent on the other hand places an emphasis on talent in the MedTech, medical communications and life sciences sectors, acting as strategic consultants with major brands. BioTalent's remit includes commercial communications including market access, healthcare advertising, PR and patient communications, as well as pharmaceutical and agency work.



The office openings form part of a wider expansion drive for The IN Group with ambitious plans to grow through hiring experienced and knowledgeable recruiters who are specialists in key market sectors to offer the best service to customers. This aims to capitalize on the demand for Salesforce vacancies which rose by 30% in Q4 2023 according to The IN Group Talent Trends Report, as well as NetSuite.



Elizabeth Bevan, Associate Director for BioTalent, commented: "Miami is the perfect location for BioTalent to expand our medical communications practice with its diverse talent pool and established market. Our teams and consultants are tackling key issues such as diversity in clinical trials which are at the heart of important industries, leading the way with innovative thoughts and skillsets to help grow businesses across the country."



Robert Woodhouse, Director of Technology for Investigo, said: "Tech experts proficient in Salesforce and NetSuite are invaluable to businesses operating across the US and opening a location in Denver is a great way to continue expanding our footprint and place this talent with growing businesses Denver is a leading technology hub with great opportunity to grow, and our new team will be focused on our Infor ERP Technology stack to better support clients in the region."



Nick Baxter, CEO of The IN Group, said: "Expanding our locations in the US is a significant step for The IN Group and Miami and Denver give us good coverage, helping to place technology, MedTech and life sciences talent with major organizations. It's an incredibly exciting time for the business as we look to continue growing our headcount and expertise. The IN Group has a fantastic working culture centered around learning and development to unlock the power of people through a high-performance global environment, helping people to truly pursue their vocations in these sectors."



About The IN Group:



The IN Group is a collection of specialist talent brands - Investigo, InX, Definia, Caraffi, Sigma Labs and now BioTalent - who partner with our clients to solve their talent challenges, across the UK, Europe and North America.



For more information visit: https://wearetig.com/.



Learn More: https://wearetig.com/

