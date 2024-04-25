News: BARE Zero Proof Spirits Unveils Exceptional Zero Proof Rums Amidst St. Louis Expansion | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- BARE Zero Proof Spirits Inc., an innovator in the emerging non-alcoholic spirits sector, proudly announces the launch of two exquisite new expressions: BARE Zero Proof® Rum Blanco and BARE Zero Proof Caribbean Gold Spiced Rum. These additions to the BARE Zero Proof portfolio represent the pinnacle of a zero-proof rum cocktail experience, meticulously crafted to satisfy the discerning palates of today's consumers seeking alcohol-free alternatives.



In tandem with its product line expansion, BARE Zero Proof is also excited to unveil the growth of its St. Louis headquarters. This expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to bolstering its future manufacturing capabilities and creating more job opportunities within the rapidly growing non-alcoholic spirits category.



James Kempland, BARE Zero Proof Spirits Inc. CEO expressed his enthusiasm about the company's direction: "As we emerge as the ultra-premium offering within this new category, our focus has always been on crafting the finest non-alcoholic spirits. The introduction of our Zero Proof Rum Blanco and Caribbean Gold Spiced Rum joining our Zero Proof Modern Classic Gin, Reposado Style Tequila, and Bourbon Whiskey, underscores our dedication to excellence and our belief in the potential of the zero-proof spirits' market. We are not just creating alternatives; we are defining a new frontier of luxury and taste."



Recent studies have shown a significant uptick in the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages, particularly among Gen Z consumers, who are increasingly driving demand for high-quality, health-conscious alternatives, particularly in restaurant and bar social settings.



Sam Newberg, COO, highlighted the depth and quality that these new expressions bring to the brand: "The launch of our new non-alcoholic rums is a reflection of our pursuit of perfection and commitment to providing consumers with unmatched depth of flavor. These products represent a milestone in our journey, showcasing the sophisticated craftsmanship that BARE Zero Proof stands for. With our expanding operations in St. Louis, we are poised to further our mission and set new standards in the non-alcoholic spirits industry."



As BARE Zero Proof Spirits continues to pioneer the non-alcoholic spirits category, its commitment to quality, innovation, and expansion signals a bright future for the brand and its contribution to the evolving landscape of alternative adult cocktails.



About BARE Zero Proof Spirits:



Founded in 2018, BARE Zero Proof Spirits inc. is a leading innovator in the non-alcoholic spirits sector, dedicated to crafting premium, zero-proof alternatives that offer sophisticated taste experiences. With a commitment to quality, innovation and in-depth consumer research, BARE Zero Proof® is redefining the non-alcoholic spirits category, catering to a growing demographic of consumers seeking alcohol-free options without compromising on taste or quality.



