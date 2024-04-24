News: Osceola, Iowa’s Housing Boom: Working to Meet All Levels of Housing Needs | CitizenWire

OSCEOLA, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- At the beginning of the year, another call into the Clarke County Development Corporation's (CCDC) offices rang, telling Executive Director, Bill Trickey, the Osceola Building Incentive Program is still connecting with home builders and developers. Since its inception in early 2019, the lot program, originally referred to as the "Free Land Program," has resulted in more than a half dozen lots exchanged with developers and home builders in lieu of standard homeowner tax abatements.



The latest call, from husband-and-wife team Andrew and Kaitlyn Harvey of Eighth + Harlow Design and Build out of the Des Moines metro area, saw two more homes on the list of Osceola housing developments from that program, adding to a housing boom across the area that addresses a wide range of income levels.



Kaitlyn Harvey, also a CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate agent, spoke with the Development Corporation about the housing need to help their customer who was being transferred to Osceola, Iowa for a new job.



"We found about the {incentive} program through extended family when discussing our client's relocation needs," said Harvey. "Their timeframe was a bit more flexible, and the location of the lot fit the family's interests, so why not take advantage of the financing opportunity?"



Their lot, located at 401 Putter Ridge Place in the Country Club Estates area, was reasonably priced, considering its location. Where competing lots in the area were going between $120,000 and $180,000, the Harveys and their clients saw the Putter Ridge Place decision as a "no-brainer" and used the Osceola Building Incentive Program lot price as equity for the development of their 1,600 sq. ft. home. Eighth + Harlow Design and Build also utilized the investment opportunity to purchase the neighboring lot to build a 1,300 sq. ft. spec home.



"Our clients had a budget they needed to stick to, and the program gave us the flexibility to finish out some higher-end detail work and the basement before they permanently moved to the area," said Harvey.



As Kailyn discussed the details of the two homes, both that will fall in the $290,00 to $400,000 price range as new listings, she estimated development of both homes to be complete by August of 2024.



The two new developments in the County Club Estates area added to a housing boom Osceola has been experiencing over the recent 18-24 months.



More than two years ago, local manufacturers communicated their need for workforce housing to maintain employment and help grow their base. To answer that call, a new, 122-unit development will be coming online in the next 30- to 60-days. Another, recently finished, 18-unit condominium off South Gustin was fully leased by November of 2023. As part of the workforce housing tax credit program, Osceola developer, Advanced Homes 360, has delivered 4 new, single-family homes throughout the city and are considering additional plans.



To add to the much-needed workforce housing, mid-level and executive homes continue to go up off Clay, behind Revelton Distillery and at the picturesque Arbor Valley Lake. And, with the City of Osceola and Clarke Community Schools on their second trades housing development project of the school year, it makes more than 160 new front doors and 160 new opportunities across a wide range of income levels hitting the local housing market.



"This is exciting news for our entire community," said Bill Trickey, CCDC Executive Director. "As we continue to build homes at all levels, Osceola and Clarke County should see an influx of new, dedicated community members adding new business and new growth opportunities across the area."



MORE INFORMATION:



If you have questions about the Osceola Building Incentive Program or any of the developments mentioned in this feature, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Clarke County Development Corporation at 115 E Washington Street, P.O. Box 426, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-2944, email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com



Learn more at: https://clarkecountylife.com/



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:



Andrew B. Clark - ClarkeCountyLife



SPOKE Communications, LLC, 5400 SE 30th Street, Des Moines, IA 50320



phone: 515-257-6584, email: andrew@spokecom.com



Learn More: https://osceolaclarkedev.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.