NEWS: SimpleNexus Makes the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for 3rd Year Running

LEHI, Utah, Aug 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, announced it has clinched a spot on the 2020 Inc. 5000. This marks the third consecutive year SimpleNexus has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.



SimpleNexus has achieved staggering growth since its founding in 2014. To date, the mortgage technology firm has connected its 24,000 active loan originator users with 2.8 million borrowers and 113,000 realtor partners to produce nearly 1.8 million loans totaling over $460 billion in volume. The SimpleNexus digital mortgage app is used by more than 250 enterprise clients, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States.



"The reason SimpleNexus has flourished is simple: we put delivering value for our customers above all else," said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. "For years now, more U.S. borrowers and lenders have used SimpleNexus than any other technology of its kind. We look forward to continuing to enable lenders and borrowers to easily complete mortgage loans from anywhere."



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



