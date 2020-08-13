NEWS: LBA Ware Climbs Over 1,000 Spots to Clinch Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

MACON, Ga., Aug 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware(TM), a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced it has ranked number 2,173 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation's fastest growing companies. This is LBA Ware's second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.



"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year, advancing 1,293 spots over last year's ranking," said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. "LBA Ware's sustained momentum is the direct result of our commitment to helping mortgage lenders resolve their most acute business challenges, from managing incentive compensation to extracting actionable, real-time business intelligence from production data."



Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."



The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



About LBA Ware:



LBA Ware(TM) is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation's top-producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware's award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.



About Inc. Media:



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



Twitter: @LBAWare @Inc #Inc5000



News Source: LBA Ware

Related link: https://go.lbaware.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.