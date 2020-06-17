NEWS: Top of Mind places among the world’s top creators of video content in 41st Annual Telly Awards competition

ATLANTA, Ga., Jun 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, took home four trophies in this year's 41st Annual Telly Awards.



The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by an industry body of over 200 leading experts from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.



"With a number of high-caliber entries submitted, this year's Telly Awards entrants truly represented the most innovative stories being told across all screens," said Telly Awards Managing Director Sabrina Dridje. "As a Telly Winner, you are the standard bearer of excellence in our industry."



"The theme for this year's competition - 'Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories' - really spoke to us. For nearly two decades, Top of Mind has relied on creative storytelling to help mortgage lenders build human connections that translate to business wins," said Top of Mind Chief Creative Officer Sherwood Lawrence. "The Telly Awards are always a who's who of innovative content creators, and we are proud to be recognized among them this year."



Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries annually from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants have included Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, Complex Networks, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather.



Top of Mind earned a Silver Telly for "Journey to Your New Home," an educational web animation that walks borrowers through the lending process. "Tales of Great Interest," a humorous web animation that helps consumers contextualize interest rates and make better-informed decisions, took home a Bronze Telly. Top of Mind also won bronze in two categories for "Around the Neighborhood," a dynamic web animation educating borrowers on factors that could impact the value of a home, such as nearby home sales, school zones and typical commute times.



Though Top of Mind did not clinch the gold this year, it was in good company with its silver and bronze trophies. Fellow second- and third-place finishers in the 2020 Telly Awards included such household names as Fitbit, Amazon Prime Video, Bank of America and NBC Sports.



The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners. To learn more about SurefireCRM Creative content, please visit https://www.topofmind.com/creativecontent.



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



About The Telly Awards:



The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Catalyst, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, Social Media Week and VidCon.



