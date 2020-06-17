NEWS: ViewTech Borescopes Announces VJ-3 2.2-Millimeter Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jun 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As inspection areas decrease in size, ViewTech Borescopes insertion tube diameters must follow suit. The VJ-3 2.2-millimeter is the newest and smallest diameter inspection tool available from the industry-leading video borescope professionals at ViewTech. The VJ-3 2.2mm is utilized during many different types of inspection processes, including metal castings, small-scale components, circuitry and more ensuring that every part is up to spec.



The VJ-3 2.2mm video borescope is available with an ultra-thin 2.2-millimeter insertion tube and length of 1.0 meter. ViewTech's newest video borescope features two-way, joystick-controlled articulation, a rugged, liquid-proof design, along with image and video capture capability. Nondestructive testing professionals are able to save time and money with the intuitive and portable VJ-3 2.2mm video borescope.



With ViewTech Borescopes now offering two different inspection tools with a diameter under 3.0mm, the smallest spaces are accessible with the VJ-3 2.2mm and VJ-3 2.8mm video borescope. When comparing the 2.2mm with the 2.8mm, both models offer similar features, however the 2.8mm features full four-way articulation, rather than the two-way articulation the 2.2mm is equipped with.



In addition to the VJ-3 2.2mm, other recent video borescope product enhancements include the VJ-3 Dual Camera, VJ-3 Infrared (IR), VJ-3 Poly and VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV). With insertion tube diameters up to 6.0mm and lengths as long as 8.0 meters, many industries, including Aerospace, Energy, Medical, Automotive, along with Military and Defense, have a high-quality inspection tool at a price that is attainable for most balance sheets.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE



For more information, press only:

Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing

231-943-1171

dwhite@viewtech.com



IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0617s2p-viewtech-vj3-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0617s2p-vt-comparison-300dpi.jpg



News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

Related link: https://www.ViewTech.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.