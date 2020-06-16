NEWS: SimpleNexus and Mortgage Coach expand integration with real-time data syncing for instant analysis of lifetime loan costs

LEHI, Utah, Jun 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, has expanded its integration with Mortgage Coach (https://www.mortgagecoach.com), making it easier than ever for loan originators to give borrowers the clear, accurate comparison of loan products and scenarios needed to make informed mortgage decisions.



With the integration of SimpleNexus and the Mortgage Coach Total Cost Analysis (TCA), every borrower who applies for a mortgage loan using the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app immediately receives a TCA. A recent update to the integration enhances the borrower experience by updating key loan information in real time and enabling loan professionals to incorporate video narration into TCAs from within the SimpleNexus app. As applicants progress through the origination process, the accurate analysis adjusts instantly, allowing loan professionals to provide clear advice faster and measurably convert more leads into loans.



Loan originators at Strongsville, Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage have seen faster commitments and more complete loan applications with the combined solution, having delivered 20,000 personalized Mortgage Coach TCA presentations in the last 90 days alone with the new automation.



"Originators need to give people options, but creating manual comparisons for every loan applicant is impractical," said Union Home CIO Mark Langhans. "We love the way Mortgage Coach frames up cost analysis in an easy-to-consume format that originators can walk borrowers through in minutes - and the integration with SimpleNexus makes it even easier for us to leverage this powerful strategy. Even more telling than the number of presentations delivered is the number of borrower views and shares those TCAs have received."



"What's special about this integration is that it starts a conversation that frequently brings a close to the borrower's rate shopping," said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. "It's all about building trust, re-engaging and ultimately converting customers who have started a loan application but might not otherwise finish it."



"Lenders serve borrowers best - and simultaneously enjoy the highest profitability - when they put a wide array of loan products, services and scenarios in front of every applicable customer," explained Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. "The Mortgage Coach Total Cost Analysis helps lenders make financing available to more borrowers while addressing key compliance concerns, reducing pricing exceptions and closing more deals - all with the personalized touch that is critical to brand consistency."



The new innovation, announced today, makes easy-to-understand loan comparisons available for every borrower. Together, Mortgage Coach and SimpleNexus help loan originators position themselves as trusted financial advisors in any client situation. For example, the dynamic TCA helps borrowers understand the impacts of renting versus owning, buying now versus waiting or adjusting the size of their down payment. The now fully integrated experience supports any mortgage scenario, resulting in faster borrower conversion, increased production and enhanced profitability.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing and send pre-approvals - all on the go.



About Mortgage Coach:



The Mortgage Coach suite of enterprise online and mobile applications enhance the conversation between the borrower, mortgage professional, and Realtor, enabling a confident mortgage decision. Thousands of banks and lenders rely on Mortgage Coach to turn borrower education into a competitive advantage. With Mortgage Coach technology, financial and real estate professionals provide clearly illustrated mortgage options with detailed financials, charts, video narration, and live updates on any device, ensuring an informed home loan choice. Learn more about how to add the power of Mortgage Coach to your lending platform by visiting https://mortgagecoach.com or contacting sales@mortgagecoach.com.



News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.