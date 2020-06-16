NEWS: Bunk 57 Ministries Receives a $40,126 grant to reshape the lives of Minority Young Men

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jun 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bunk 57 Ministries has received a $40,126 grant from the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to fund its Youth Discipleship Program for minority youth, young men ages 12-17.



Bunk 57 Ministries is a non-profit organization serving the metro Charlotte area. The "Youth Discipleship" program partners young men ages 12-17 with a mentor that will take them through a 12- month mentoring program with a holistic approach.



The JCPC Grant will be used to provide one on one mentoring including group growth sessions, community service projects and educational and social excursions.



"We are excited to expand our efforts to transform the mindset of young men headed down the wrong path. The JCPC grant helps with training materials and the resources and personnel needed to support both mentors and program participants. Our mentors will work with our young men to focus on their mental, social, emotional and spiritual well-being in addition to academia," says, Ira Lawrence, Founder of Bunk 57 Ministries.



ABOUT BUNK 57 MINISTRIES:



Bunk 57 Ministries diverts youth from the school to prison pipeline, provides faith-based media through hip-hop and cinema projects and advances successful re-entry using faith-based practices through education, training and discipleship.



Bunk 57 Ministries is seeking additional mentors to work with the young men accepted into the program and is accepting donations to assist with additional funding to include its Life Restoration and Hip-Hop and Cinema programs.



For more information on Bunk 57 Ministries and how you can support efforts to change lives, please visit https://www.bunk57ministries.org/ or call 980-553-0108.



Media Contact:

Ira Lawrence, Founder

Bunk 57 Ministries

980-553-0108

theword@bunk57ministries.org



