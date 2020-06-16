NEWS: Centier Bank Slashes Man-Hours Spent Calculating Incentive Compensation by 99% with LBA Ware’s CompenSafe

MACON, Ga., Jun 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware(TM), a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that Centier Bank (Centier), Indiana's largest private, family-owned bank, has implemented CompenSafe(TM) to automate incentive compensation for its residential lending department.



Built for the mortgage industry, CompenSafe is an automated ICM platform that bridges the gap between lenders' loan origination and payroll systems to eliminate manual data entry and provide actionable insight into staff performance and profitability. Bryan Traylor, SVP of Residential Lending for Centier, learned from several peer banks that CompenSafe had enabled them to manage incentive compensation with greater efficiency and accuracy.



The bank fully deployed CompenSafe across its 90-person residential lending team in February. "With CompenSafe, the process is click a button and get your compensation calculated," Traylor said, noting that CompenSafe has eliminated human errors related to manual calculation of the bank's tiered compensation structure.



"As a 125-year-old, family-owned bank, we are deeply rooted in the communities we serve - but that doesn't mean we're old-fashioned," added Traylor. "With CompenSafe, we are able to calculate incentive compensation with perfect accuracy in five minutes - a task that used to take two people a combined 16 hours per month. That efficiency allows our people to spend more of their time serving customers with the personal touch that is our hallmark."



"We are proud to have earned a reputation for helping community banks keep internal resources focused on serving customers, not crunching numbers," said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. "No matter the number or complexity of compensation arrangements, CompenSafe makes incentive compensation effortless and error-free."



About LBA Ware(TM):



LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation's top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware's award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.



About Centier Bank:



Centier Bank is Indiana's largest private, family-owned bank, with 62 branches statewide and over 900 employees. The bank has retail banking locations in Allen, Boone, Elkhart, Hamilton, Lake, La Porte, Marion, Marshall, Porter, St. Joseph and Tippecanoe Counties in Indiana. The bank was recently named the #1 Bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine. Centier has been named a "Best Bank to Work For" in Indiana by American Banker and has achieved Hall of Fame among the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's "Best Places to Work For."



