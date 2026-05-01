News: ViewTech to Exhibit Advanced Articulating Video Borescope Inspection Solutions at Offshore Technology Conference | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- After last exhibiting in 2016, ViewTech Borescopes will return to the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) to showcase its latest remote visual inspection technologies from May 4-7 at NRG Park. Highlighting solutions designed to support safer, more efficient inspections in offshore and subsea environments, they will join industry leaders from around the world as they explore innovations shaping the future of energy.



Attendees are invited to visit ViewTech Borescopes at Booth 3303 to experience live demonstrations of the company's industry-leading video borescopes. Engineered for durability and precision, these tools enable inspectors to conduct non-destructive testing (NDT) in hard-to-reach areas throughout the oil and gas industry, reducing downtime and eliminating the need for costly equipment disassembly.



"OTC is a key event for connecting with offshore energy professionals who demand reliable, high-performance inspection solutions," said Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. "Our video borescopes help teams identify issues faster, minimize operational disruptions, and maintain the highest safety standards in challenging environments."



ViewTech Borescopes' equipment is widely used across offshore oil and gas platforms, subsea applications, and marine operations. With features such as 3D stereo measurement, high-resolution imaging, annotation and intuitive controls, the company's solutions empower inspectors to make informed decisions in real time. Paired with the VJ-4, their Borescope Report Maker-Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN)-software streamlines the inspection process and delivers clear, professional reports that support faster, data-driven maintenance decisions.



In addition to product demonstrations, ViewTech representatives will be available to discuss customized inspection programs, rental options, and training services tailored to offshore industry needs.



Read more about the Offshore Technology Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/offshore-technology-conference-2026/



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY



ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own MRO facility on their own aviation equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.



VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.



ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

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