News: U.S. Industrial Manufacturing Sector Tracked 165 New Capital Projects in March 2026, Topping $8.6B in Combined Investment | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads released its March 2026 planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry tracking North American capital project activity across new plant construction, facility expansions, and equipment modernization projects. This month's research confirms 165 new planned projects across the Industrial Manufacturing sector, led by 82 renovations and equipment upgrades, 56 expansions, and 39 new construction starts.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



* Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 140 New Projects



* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 75 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



* New Construction - 39 New Projects



* Expansion - 56 New Projects



* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 82 New Projects



* Plant Closings - 14 New Projects



Top Industrial Equipment Categories in Demand



85% of the identified industrial projects are searching for compressed air systems, lighting, HVAC, Material Handling / Storage Equipment, lift trucks and heat exchangers.



79% - 84% of the identified industrial projects are searching for air emissions control equipment, manufacturing equipment, control systems & instrumentation, loading dock equipment, conveyors and cranes & hoists.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Ohio - 15

Texas - 15

Indiana - 12

Wisconsin - 10

Alabama - 9

Michigan - 8

New York - 7

South Carolina - 7

California - 6

North Carolina - 6

Kentucky - 5





Largest Planned Project



During the month of March, our research team identified 26 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Saronic Technologies, who is planning to invest $3.2 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in BROWNSVILLE, TX.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



These 10 projects span from automotive, battery technology, consumer products, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, with a combined investment value exceeding $8.6B reflecting broad-based capital commitment in March 2026.



GEORGIA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $2 billion for the construction of a 460,000 sf processing and office campus in DACULA, GA. The project is in the early design phase. Watch Industrial SalesLeads for updates.



MASSACHUSETTS:

Consumer products mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a manufacturing, research, and office facility at 232 A St. in BOSTON, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TENNESSEE:

Battery component mfr. is considering investing $1 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility on West 19th Street in CHATTANOOGA, TN. Watch Industrial SalesLeads for updates.



NORTH CAROLINA:

Steel product mfr. is planning to invest $875 million for the construction of a 1.6 million sf manufacturing facility in COEFIELD, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



KENTUCKY:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest an additional $800 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GEORGETOWN, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



OKLAHOMA:

Tissue paper mfr. is planning to invest $775 million for a 1 million sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing and warehouse facility in INOLA, OK. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2028.



PENNSYLVANIA:

Medical isotopes company is planning to invest $450 million for the construction of a 250,000 sf processing facility in PHILADELPHIA, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2029.



ILLINOIS:

Transportation equipment mfr. is planning to invest $450 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on two manufacturing facilities in JOLIET, IL. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.



ALABAMA:

Automotive component mfr. is planning to invest $430 million for the construction of a 1 million sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in GADSDEN, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



OHIO:

Automotive component mfr. is planning to invest $313 million for a 215,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BELLEVUE, OH. Completion is slated for Fall 2027.



About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.



Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

* Industrial Manufacturing

* Plastics

* Food and Beverage

* Metals

* Power Generation

* Pulp Paper and Wood

* Oil and Gas

* Mining and Aggregates

* Chemical

* Research and Development

* Distribution and Supply Chain

* Pipelines

* Pharmaceutical

* Misc. Industrial Buildings

* Waste Water Treatment

* Data Centers



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