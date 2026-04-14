News: Grand Opening of The Hiive Gym in Las Vegas – A New Family-Minded, Inclusive Fitness Destination | CitizenWire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- The Hiive Gym is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Las Vegas, a premier Precor showcase facility dedicated to fostering a welcoming, family-oriented fitness environment. The celebration took place on April 12 at 9375 South Rainbow Boulevard, #120, Las Vegas, NV 89139.



The Hiive Gym is designed to be more than just a fitness center - it's a community hub where families and individuals of all ages can come together to prioritize health and wellness in an inclusive, supportive setting. The new facility features state-of-the-art Precor equipment and amenities tailored to cater to diverse fitness needs and lifestyles.



"Our mission is simple: create a space where you feel empowered, motivated, and supported every time you walk through the doors.," said Heather Carson, Owner of The Hiive Gym. "With modern equipment, expert childcare, and amenities designed for comfort and convenience, The HIIVE gives you the freedom to focus on what matters most-your wellness, your progress, and your family, inside and outside of the gym. Here, it's not just about working out; it's about claiming your time, your space, and your HIIVE."



"No pressure to sign up, just come celebrate with us. Check out the space, and 'bee' part of the community. If you've been thinking about joining, this will also be the last day to lock in our founding membership pricing before rates go up, so don't miss your chance to join The Hiive Gym at the best rate! Bring a friend, bring the family, and let's get the hive buzzing together. We can't wait to see you there!"



The grand opening event included guided tours of the facility, live demonstrations of the latest Precor equipment, special membership offers, and activities for all ages. Local community leaders and fitness enthusiasts were invited to join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter.



Join us as we kick off a new era of inclusive, family-focused fitness in Las Vegas!



For more information about The Hiive Gym or upcoming events, visit https://thehiivegym.com/ or contact Heather Carson at 702-812-2082, or via email at info@thehiivegym.com.



ABOUT THE HIIVE GYM



The Hiive Gym is committed to providing a welcoming environment where families and individuals can pursue their health and wellness goals through top-tier equipment, expert guidance, and a supportive community. As a Precor showcase facility, Hiive offers access to some of the best fitness technology available today.



Learn More: https://thehiivegym.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.