News: SecuGen Announces Availability of Unity 20 MOSIP Fingerprint Device | CitizenWire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SecuGen Corporation, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint biometric technology, today announced the commercial availability of its Unity™ 20 MOSIP fingerprint authentication device. Now certified and listed on the MOSIP Marketplace, the Unity 20 MOSIP is ready for immediate deployment in national digital identity programs around the world.



Built for governments, system integrators, and solution providers, the Unity 20 MOSIP delivers secure and reliable fingerprint authentication in the most demanding environments-from remote field offices to high-traffic enrollment centers service diverse populations. With full compliance to MOSIP SBI 2.0 L1 specifications, the device combines secure, interoperable biometric authentication with SecuGen's long-standing reputation for quality, affordability, durability, and ease of deployment at scale.



"Our recent MOSIP certification opens the door for countries seeking a dependable, cost-effective fingerprint authentication solution that fits into the MOSIP ecosystem," said Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen Corporation. "This device represents a significant step forward in delivering secure, reliable biometric solutions that support large-scale digital identity initiatives."



Engineered for Real‑World Conditions



The Unity 20 MOSIP is purpose-built for environments where reliability is non-negotiable. Its rugged construction and high‑quality fingerprint capture technology ensure consistent performance even in dusty, humid, or high‑volume settings. Whether used in rural outreach programs or busy urban service centers, the device is designed to keep working-accurately and efficiently.



Key advantages include:



* Rugged, field‑ready design that withstands tough environmental conditions



* Fast, consistent performance ideal for high‑traffic and large‑scale operations



* High‑quality fingerprint capture proven effective across diverse populations



* Affordable and easy to deploy, reducing barriers for national ID programs



* Backed by SecuGen's trusted brand, known for reliability and long-term support



"The availability of the Unity 20 MOSIP marks the culmination of extensive development and collaboration," said Dan Riley, Vice President of Engineering at SecuGen. "We've built a fully integrated, secure, and field-ready device that customers can deploy with confidence in demanding environments."



Supporting Global Digital Identity Initiatives



The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) provides a flexible and secure foundation for countries to build and manage digital identity systems. With its certification and availability, the Unity 20 MOSIP is positioned to help accelerate adoption of trusted, scalable identity solutions worldwide.



SecuGen continues to work closely with partners, system integrators, and government agencies to support deployments and ensure seamless integration into MOSIP-based ecosystems.



"Our customers want a device that's tough, accurate, and affordable-and they want it from a brand they trust," said Jeff Brown, Vice President of Sales at SecuGen. "The Unity 20 MOSIP delivers exactly that. It's built for the realities of national ID programs, where every day brings new challenges and every enrollment must succeed."



The Unity 20 MOSIP fingerprint authentication device is available now. For more information, contact sales@secugen.com or visit https://www.secugen.com/.



About SecuGen



SecuGen Corporation is a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology for physical and information security. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, USA, SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, OEM components, development kits, biometric software, and ready-to-use PC peripherals. SecuGen products are trusted worldwide across industries including financial services, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. Known for durability, accuracy, and affordability, SecuGen is committed to continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards (ISO 9001:2015 certified), and robust developer support.



Learn More: https://secugen.com/

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