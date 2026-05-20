News: Down Payment Resource’s Kathy Gault named Women of Tech Award winner by Mortgage Women Magazine | CitizenWire

Recognition highlights leadership in advancing affordable housing technology and data integrity

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homeownership programs, today announced that Kathy Gault, DPA Program Specialist, has been named a 2026 Women of Tech award winner by Mortgage Women Magazine, recognizing her impact on advancing mortgage technology and expanding access to affordable housing.



Gault's career has been defined by her ability to translate complex program data into clear, actionable insights for lenders, housing providers and homebuyers. At DPR, she manages relationships with nearly 400 down payment assistance (DPA) program providers nationwide, ensuring the accuracy, completeness, and integrity of the data powering DPR's platform.



Gault plays a critical role in maintaining DPR's national database, working closely with program providers to verify legal documentation and ensure compliance with GSE requirements. Her ability to build trust and clearly communicate complex requirements has strengthened partnerships across the country and helped establish DPR as a trusted resource in affordable housing.



In addition to her data stewardship, Gault contributes to ongoing product enhancements by providing insights from real-world lending and program administration. Her expertise helps ensure that DPR's technology continues to evolve to support both operational efficiency and borrower access.



Beyond her technical contributions, Gault is a dedicated mentor who supports the development of others within the organization and across the industry, reinforcing a culture of learning, collaboration and inclusion.



"Kathy's work behind the scenes at DPR ensures that lenders and housing professionals can rely on high-quality, up-to-date information to help more borrowers access homeownership opportunities," said Rob Chrane, DPR's founder and CEO. "We couldn't be more proud of her and this recognition, which reflects her exceptional commitment to accuracy, collaboration and service."



The Women of Tech award recognizes individuals who are shaping the future of mortgage technology through innovation, leadership and meaningful industry impact.



For a full list of winners, visit the magazine's website.



ABOUT DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,600 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://www.downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

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