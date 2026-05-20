News: Significantly Rare Achievement Showcases Exceptional Character | CitizenWire

Scout's Completion of All 141 Merit Badges Reflects Mastery Across Dozens of Skills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- A Birmingham Scouting America Youth has accomplished an extremely rare and challenging feat that few have attained since the Scouting program began in 1910. Seventeen-year-old Garrett Jones, a member of Troop 4, in Vestavia Hills Alabama has achieved an extraordinary milestone by earning every merit badge in the Scouting America's premiere national leadership training program.



Not only has he completed the twenty-one badges required to attain the rank of Eagle Scout, which he hopes to achieve this May, but he has also earned all the 141 currently available merit badges. Garrett Jones is one of only ten (10) Scouts in Alabama known to have accomplished this feat and is among the six hundred Scouts, out of 130 million Scouts across the country, since the program's inception, to ever earn all the Merit badges offered, during his tenure in Scouting.



Scouting America's merit badge program allows Scouts to explore a diverse range of subjects, helping them determine if they would like to pursue these interests as potential careers or vocations. Many great leaders, innovators, and historical figures discovered their initial passions through the Scouting merit badge program. The diversity of knowledge and skills acquired is quite astounding- whether it is Citizenship in Society, Farm Mechanics, Artificial Intelligence, Welding, Hiking, Scuba Diving, Cybersecurity, Woodworking, or Nuclear Science - Scouts can explore a myriad of career interests and hobbies through this valuable program.



Jones began his Scouting journey as a Cub Scout in 2016 and graduating to Boy Scouts earning his Arrow of Light award in March of 2020.



"Initially, the pursuit of each merit badge was a fun objective where I got to spend time with my dad, but then as an older scout at 14, I had already earned over fifty. It then evolved into a personal & feasible goal that I wanted to challenge myself with." A few of the badges were mentally and physically challenging and pushed Garrett out of his comfort zone. "I learned that limitations are often self-imposed, because we base them on a belief, we have about what we can and cannot do." "Scuba diving was a good example of overcoming my fears and what I thought was a limitation of my capabilities."



Garrett said he and his family would often travel allot to attend a "Merit Badge University" or Merit Badge Day" held at a Regional College, School, or Church. Travelling to new places and spending time learning with other Scouts from other states was a big part of the adventure. I got to see allot of big and small colleges and met allot of interesting people." Garrett also attended several summer camps at Camp Comer and Sequoyah, hosted by the Greater Alabama Council, where they offer scouts the ideal environments, to earn many of the badges while attending camp. Toward the end of reaching his goal, he ran into natural limits where some of the more obscure and unusual Merit Badges were increasingly hard to find. He took some classes via virtual summer camps, online merit badge workshops and through virtual work with independent counselors. "I also took many Merit Badge classes online, with a small class, or even sometimes I had to work completely on my own with a counselor and a parent, remotely."



In February of 2026, Jones ramped up work on his Eagle project for Hand-In-Paw, a deserving non-profit located in Birmingham whose mission is to improve human health and well-being through Animal-Assisted Therapy, by providing professionally trained volunteer handler and animal Therapy Teams helping to improve people's day-to-day lives. Garrett has designed and is building a waste composting shed and providing small ground improvements for the animal and human visitors to the property. Garrett aims to fulfill the remaining requirements for his Eagle rank by the end of July.



As an Honor Roll Student in advanced classes at Vestavia High School, Garrett is a state-level competitor on the Track Team and enjoys playing music, has learned five instruments and leads worship in his local church's praise band. Garrett is a well-rounded, high-achieving young person who thrives on challenges, values service, and is eager to bring energy, leadership, and dedication to the next chapter of his journey. Currently, Garrett is considering attending Auburn University and has interests in studying Building Science, after graduating from High School in the fall of 2027.



ABOUT SCOUTING AMERICA



Scouting America offers outstanding programs designed to help youth aged 5-17, cultivate a love for the outdoors, push their physical limits, enhance character development, understand the importance of service to others, engage in STEM education, collaborate with peers, and attain personal achievements. The organization's mission focuses on equipping young individuals to make ethical and moral decisions throughout their lives by embedding the principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law within them. This mission serves as the foundation for all Scouting initiatives.



ABOUT TROOP 4



Founded in 1957 at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, Troop 4 has been a part of the community for seven decades. As the first Troop in Vestavia Hills, we have grown alongside the church and the city, serving generations of Scouts and families. Each year, our Scouts contribute over seven hundred hours to the community through Eagle Scout projects and service activities. More information: https://www.instagram.com/troop4vh/



Background information:



Nationally, Garrett is roughly the 650th Scout to achieve this according to the Merit Badge Knot Registry



Garrett is one of Eleven (11) Scouts that have ever accomplished this in the State of Alabama in almost 50 years



He is:



The first (1st) scout that has done this in the Vulcan District



The first (1st) Scout that has done this in Vestavia Hills



The first (1st) scout that has ever accomplished this in the 68-year history of Troop 4



Statistics & Perspective



- Out of the 130 million total Scouts, the odds of earning all 141 merit badges are about 1 in 200,000, highlighting its extreme rarity.



- This achievement is rarer than summiting Mount Everest, which has been accomplished by over 7,500 unique individuals as of 2025.Fewer Scouts have earned all merit badges than the number of people who have traveled to space, with around 700 astronauts having reached orbit by U.S. definit



The odds of a high school male basketball player going pro are about 1 in 3,333 (0.03%), but earning all merit badges as a Scout is over 60 times rarer at 1 in 200,000.



Learn More: https://www.instagram.com/troop4vh/

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