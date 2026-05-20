News: Informative Research VP of Product Management Corey Hampton Honored Among Mortgage Women Magazine’s 2026 Women of Tech | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Corey Hampton, Vice President of Product Management, has been named among the 2026 Women of Tech by Mortgage Women Magazine (MWM). The award honors influential women who are driving innovation, advancing technology and shaping the future of the mortgage industry. Hampton was recognized for her leadership in modernizing integrations, strengthening enterprise delivery capabilities and advancing scalable, secure solutions for lenders.



Hampton has built her career at the intersection of mortgage technology, integration strategy and cross-functional execution. Beginning in 2007 at CBCInnovis, she developed deep expertise in credit data solutions, API design and enterprise integrations, ultimately rising to Vice President of Integrations at DataVerify. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in professionalizing implementation standards, improving scalability and enhancing the performance and security of mission-critical systems.



Since joining Informative Research in 2023, Hampton has led high-impact initiatives that enable the company to meet the rigorous operational, identity and compliance requirements of large financial institutions. She has successfully guided enterprise programs, including the delivery of Single Sign-On and risk management frameworks that support ongoing growth.



In addition to her technical and operational impact, Hampton is a dedicated advocate for women in technology. Through mentorship, sponsorship and active participation in the Mortgage Bankers Association's mPower community, she has helped develop and elevate the next generation of leaders in the industry.



"Throughout my career, I've been driven by the opportunity to take complex challenges and turn them into scalable, repeatable solutions that create real impact," said Hampton. "I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many talented women who are helping move our industry forward, and I'm eager to continue supporting others as they grow into leadership roles."



Explore the full list of 2026 Women of Tech honorees in the May issue of Mortgage Women Magazine: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/women-tech-2026-code-closes.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

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