News: Epic Fantasy Trilogy ‘The Chronicles of Hadúr’ Celebrates Completion with New Free TTRPG Campaigns Set in Arisea | CitizenWire

Author Michal Snaerravn Expands His Fantasy Universe into Tabletop Role-Playing Games

CALGARY, Alberta, Canada /CitizenWire/ -- Epic fantasy author Michal Snaerravn announces the completion of his acclaimed trilogy, "The Chronicles of Hadúr," with the release of "Mist of Akhlys" (ISBN: 978-1834181714), published December 21, 2025, through Tellwell Publishing, alongside the launch of a new, free tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) campaign series inspired by the books.



Designed for Game Masters and players, the new TTRPG campaigns are set in the world of Arisea and draw directly from the events of the "Chronicles." These immersive adventures are offered as a free resource on https://www.thechroniclesofhadur.com/, giving fans a new way to experience the saga and step into its richly imagined realm.



The first campaign, "The Staff of Amdren: Part 1 - The Iron Box," is a standalone adventure designed to be played in a single session lasting approximately 6 to 9 hours. Additional installments - Parts 2 and 3 - are scheduled for release in summer 2026.



While the campaigns are fully self-contained and can be enjoyed without reading the books, those familiar with the trilogy will discover deeper connections, added context, and an even richer gameplay experience.



The trilogy includes: "Curse of Ashmedei," "Golems of Beithir," and "The Mist of Akhlys."



Together, these novels form an epic narrative of war, magic, destiny, and redemption centered on Amnon, a young Demonblood navigating treacherous alliances, ancient powers, and a world on the brink of collapse.



FROM BOOK PAGES TO TABLETOP



The new TTRPG content transforms key story arcs and locations from the trilogy into playable scenarios. Game Masters can integrate the campaigns into their own systems, making them accessible to both experienced players and newcomers.



These adventures provide:



* Lore-rich settings based on the novels



* Story-driven quests tied to major events



* Flexible modules adaptable to popular TTRPG systems



* Free access for fans and gaming communities



WHAT READERS & CRITICS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE SERIES



Readers and critics alike have praised "The Chronicles of Hadúr" for its immersive world-building, compelling characters, and gripping storytelling across all three books.



"I finished reading this trilogy a few months ago, and it has stuck with me since. A really fun, fast-paced story that had me constantly guessing up until the very end and left me with bittersweet feelings at its conclusion. I can't recommend it enough!" - Cronos, Amazon.ca (5-star review of the full trilogy, including The Mist of Akhlys).



Antonia, reviewing "Golems of Beithir" on Goodreads, wrote: "Excellent storyline, plot, characters, and good pace. I enjoyed reading this book... A must read for any and all book lovers everywhere."



For "Curse of Ashmedei," reviewer Marlies called it: "An entertaining and enthralling read full of twists and turns, and of course magic."



The series also received high praise from Reader Views Magazine: "Readers will discover here a dark epic fantasy layered with profound meaning yet maintaining a storyline of loyalty, strength, perseverance, and hope when all seems lost... This grand and satisfying story... takes them on an epic journey that will sink deeply into their souls." - Reader Views Magazine (Austin, TX).



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Michal Snaerravn is an epic fantasy author whose work blends adventure, romance, and mythic storytelling. Inspired by tabletop role-playing games and classic folklore, he creates immersive worlds that invite readers to explore themes of loyalty, identity, and courage.



His writing reflects a belief that storytelling is a shared experience - one that connects people across generations and mediums.



For updates, campaign downloads, and book information, visit: https://www.thechroniclesofhadur.com/



BOOK INFORMATION



Email: Authorpress@tellwell.ca



Title: "The Chronicles of Hadúr Trilogy"



Author: Michal Snaerravn



Website: https://www.thechroniclesofhadur.com/



Genre: Epic Fantasy



Format: Paperback / Hardcover / eBook



ISBN: 9781834381466



Publication Date: December 21, 2025



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

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