News: The Mortgage Collaborative to send advocacy committee to Washington for policy meetings | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, will send its Advocacy Committee to Washington, D.C. on April 16 to meet with federal policymakers and housing agencies to discuss mortgage lending, regulatory reform and housing affordability.



The meetings are designed to advance member-driven priorities and bring the collective voice of banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks to federal housing agencies. Committee members will engage directly with policymakers to provide feedback on key regulatory and policy issues, including implementation of recent federal housing initiatives, credit costs, regulatory modernization, artificial intelligence frameworks, agency approval processes and housing affordability.



"These meetings allow us to bring the real-world experiences of our members directly to policymakers," said Amy Azorandia, SVP of mortgage compliance and systems at First Trust Bank and chair of TMC's Advocacy Committee. "This trip is an opportunity for TMC to represent our members' interests at the highest levels, advocate for reduced regulatory barriers and reinforce the essential role our lenders play in expanding access to sustainable homeownership."



The visit includes an in-person National Advocacy Committee meeting and meetings with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ginnie Mae and Fannie Mae. The trip is scheduled for the day following the Mortgage Bankers Association's National Advocacy Conference, in which many TMC Advocacy Committee members and lender members are participating, with timing coordinated to maximize industry visibility and engagement while maintaining separate meetings.



"Consistent engagement with policymakers is critical as regulatory priorities continue to take shape," said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. "Our focus is on advancing practical, lender-agnostic solutions that reduce unnecessary complexity, support responsible lending and ensure independent mortgage banks and community lenders can continue expanding access to homeownership."



TMC's Advocacy Committee was formed in 2023, starting as a small breakout group at the organization's March conference before conducting its first advocacy trip to Washington, D.C., later that year. The committee returned to Washington in 2024 but paused travel in 2025 due to the transition in federal administration and scheduling issues with key agencies. In 2025, under the leadership of TMC Lender Member Chair Sarah Gonzalez, the committee formalized its charter, defining its mission, meeting schedule and member expectations. The upcoming visit will be the committee's third trip to Washington as it continues to foster relationships with policymakers and advocate for independent mortgage lenders. To learn more, visit TMC's advocacy page at https://mortgagecollaborative.com/advocacy-committee/.



About The Mortgage Collaborative



The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com



Learn More: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com

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