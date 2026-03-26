News: GeekyAnts Launches AI Pods to Close the Enterprise AI Production Gap | CitizenWire

Outcome-based embedded delivery model includes a six-month warranty on AI-generated code and production-grade infrastructure from day one

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- GeekyAnts, a ​​global technology consulting and product development company, today announced the formal launch of GeekyAnts AI and AI Pods, a two-tier delivery program built to take enterprise AI systems from proof of concept to production, addressing the infrastructure and accountability failures that have stalled most AI pilot programs in 2026.



According to EY, 82 percent of enterprises are running active AI proofs of concept. Gartner estimates that more than half of those pilots never reach full deployment. The failure point is rarely the model. It is the operational layer that the model depends on to function reliably, securely, and within compliance boundaries.



"Building an agent that works in a demo is no longer the hard problem, as the tooling for that is widely available and improving every quarter," said Kumar Partik, CEO of GeekyAnts. "The hard problem is building the operational layer that makes it work in production: across real transaction volumes, inside regulated data environments, and under the scrutiny of a compliance audit the demo never anticipated. That is exactly what we built AI Pods to solve."



THE PRODUCTION GAP



Building a working AI agent takes days, sometimes hours, with the tooling available today. Taking it to production is a different problem entirely. The agent itself is roughly ten percent of the work. The remaining 90% is infrastructure: deployment pipelines, latency benchmarks under real-world load, token-cost guardrails, monitoring for output drift, human-in-the-loop checkpoints, governance frameworks that survive a compliance audit, and the observability tooling that tells an engineering team what the system is actually doing at any given moment.



In financial services, the gap has a specific shape. A real-time fraud detection system that performs accurately in a test environment degrades silently in production because no monitoring layer was built to catch decision drift over time. A pilot that processed 50 transactions a day falls under 1.2 million because the underlying infrastructure was never stress-tested under production load. And in a regulated environment, a system that cannot generate a forensic audit trail for every decision it makes is not a production system. It is a liability. Compliance review halts the deployment. The initiative gets deprioritized. The AI budget gets questioned.



In healthcare, the failure mode is equally predictable. Clinical documentation systems and patient triage tools built on AI require accuracy at a level that no generalist engineering team can validate without a purpose-built evaluation framework. A system with 80 percent accuracy in a demo is a 20 percent error rate in a patient record. Healthcare AI that cannot demonstrate its decision trail, its accuracy benchmarks, and its monitoring layer will not clear a security or legal review. Most do not.



The root cause is organizational as much as technical. Enterprise engineering teams are evaluated on shipping a prototype that impresses in a review meeting, not on building the operational layer that keeps it running a year later. Infrastructure design gets deferred because it slows the demo cycle. A senior AI engineer with LLM orchestration and observability experience costs $180,000 or more in base salary, requires three to six months to recruit, and represents a single point of failure if they leave mid-project. The delivery model breaks before production code ships.



HOW AI PODS WORK



GeekyAnts has structured its AI delivery program around two tiers. GeekyAnts AI is a full-stack consulting and delivery practice for enterprise AI transformation. AI Pods is a pre-configured embedded team model for organizations that need continuous delivery capacity rather than a project engagement. Both tiers operate on the same production standard: infrastructure is not a second phase. It is designed from day one.



The structural differentiation is in the accountability model. AI Pods engagements are priced by outcome, by feature shipped, migration completed, or integration live, and not by hours billed or tokens consumed. Every custom agent configuration and RAG knowledge base built during an engagement is the client's property from day one, not held on the vendor's infrastructure. And GeekyAnts backs its AI-generated code with a six-month warranty: if a severity-one defect traceable to a Pod's output surfaces within six months of delivery, the company fixes it at zero cost. In an industry where liability for AI-generated code failures typically transfers to the buyer at handoff, that warranty is not a standard term.



PRODUCTION RESULTS



A fintech client running a real-time transaction monitoring system built through an AI Pod reached 92 percent fraud detection accuracy across 1.2 million daily transactions, with sub-second response latency. The system shipped with token cost guardrails, a defined audit trail for every decision, and a monitoring layer that tracks output drift without manual intervention. The engagement moved from proof of concept to production in four weeks on a fixed-outcome model.



A second engagement, for an enterprise SaaS client running vendor risk and compliance workflows, reduced vendor onboarding time by 65 percent through an AI-powered intelligence platform automating risk scoring, compliance tracking, and contract monitoring. The platform was built audit-ready by design, so procurement teams could approve vendors faster without sacrificing the documentation trail required for regulatory review. Delivery completed in twelve weeks, on time, with zero launch blockers.



GeekyAnts AI and AI Pods are active across fintech, healthcare, and enterprise SaaS engagements in North America. Engineering and technology leaders working through a specific use case, whether an AI feature stalled in prototype, a system without a monitoring layer, or a compliance review that halted a deployment, can reach the team at geekyants.com



ABOUT GEEKYANTS



GeekyAnts is a global technology consulting and product development company headquartered at 315 Montgomery Street, 9th and 10th Floors, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA. The firm builds and ships production-grade AI systems and software for enterprise clients across North America and Europe, specializing in agentic AI, ML model development, AI strategy, and embedded delivery through AI Pods. GeekyAnts holds a 4.9-star rating on Clutch based on 112 or more verified client reviews and created NativeBase, one of the most widely used open-source React Native UI libraries in the world.https://www.geekyants.com



CONTACT INFORMATION



US Office

GeekyAnts Inc.

315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th Floors

San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

+1 845 534 6825

info@geekyants.com

www.geekyants.com/en-us



India Office

GeekyAnts India Pvt Ltd

No. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage,

BTM Layout, Bangalore - 560076, Karnataka, India

+91 80 4305 8884



UK Office

GeekyAnts UK Ltd

SPACES Finsbury Park

17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK

+44 1702 655221

Learn More: https://www.geekyants.com/

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