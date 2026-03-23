News: By Light Appoints Diane Hockenberry as its Chief Marketing Officer | CitizenWire

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions, today announced the appointment of Diane Hockenberry as Chief Marketing Officer.



In this executive leadership role, Hockenberry will oversee enterprise marketing, brand strategy, and product commercialization across By Light's Cyber and Modeling, Simulation & Training divisions. Her focus will include advancing the company's market position as a provider of mission-ready technologies that integrate cutting-edge commercial innovation with deep operational expertise.



Hockenberry brings more than 25 years of experience leading marketing, communications, branding, and strategic initiatives across technology, aerospace, and defense organizations. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at Trident (formerly LightRidge Solutions), a private equity-backed defense technology portfolio. Her prior leadership roles include directing corporate communications at Iridium Communications and leading marketing and engagement at WAMU 88.5, Washington, DC's NPR affiliate.



"By Light is accelerating growth through innovation-delivering next-generation cyber mission environments and AI-enabled training systems that redefine mission readiness," said Bob Donahue, CEO of By Light. "Diane's leadership and experience bridging commercial innovation with mission-driven solutions will help ensure our capabilities are represented with the same precision and impact with which they're built."



Hockenberry joins By Light at a pivotal time as the company expands its product portfolio and deepens its focus on delivering integrated, technology-forward solutions across defense and federal markets. Backed by Sagewind Capital, By Light is leveraging its long-standing mission partnership with the Department of Defense to accelerate innovation in cyber readiness, synthetic and live training, and advanced modeling environments.



"By Light is leading the way in advancing innovation across cybersecurity and Modeling, Simulation & Training," said Hockenberry. "Our technologies are transforming how warfighters prepare, train, and operate-driving greater realism, resilience, and readiness across modern defense missions. I'm honored to join a team whose expertise and ingenuity are shaping the future of national security."



About By Light Professional IT Services



By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company operates two divisions-Cyber and Modeling, Simulation & Training-providing advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems, and AI-enabled live training that prepare forces for modern conflict. By combining mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies, By Light enables defense organizations to predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage.



For the latest information on By Light's portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit https://bylight.com/.



Learn More: https://www.bylight.com/

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