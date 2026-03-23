News: Edupoint Re-Selected as State-Approved SIS Vendor in Tennessee, Continues More Than a Decade Serving Districts Across State | CitizenWire

Synergy SIS helps Tennessee school districts turn data into meaningful action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- Edupoint Educational Systems has been re-selected as a state-approved student information system (SIS) vendor under Tennessee's latest SIS contract, enabling the company to continue building on more than a decade of commitment to serving Tennessee school districts.



Through the state-approved contract, Tennessee school districts can evaluate and select the system that best meets their needs without conducting a separate procurement process. All components of the Synergy Education Platform are offered under the contract, with the core Synergy SIS suite as the required starting point.



Districts can expand their Synergy offering to replace third-party solutions, often saving significant time and money. Implementing additional modules enable districts to create a comprehensive, real-time source of truth connecting administrative, instructional, and student support workflows for every student from registration through graduation - helping educators translate student data into action. The full-featured native solutions offered in the platform include LMS, assessment, MTSS with early warning system, special education and 504 plan management, and advanced analytics.



Edupoint has already added six new Tennessee districts to the Tennessee user base in 2026. These districts, representing more than 20,000 students, are replacing their existing Skyward SIS solution for the 2026/27 school year. Today, Synergy serves 36 Tennessee school districts supporting 185,000 students statewide, and more than 5.5 million students across 21 states.



"Our continued growth in Tennessee highlights the importance of having accurate, accessible data to support student success," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "Synergy helps districts eliminate data silos, improve efficiency, and empower educators with the real-time information they need to make informed decisions for every student."



About Edupoint Educational Systems



Edupoint Educational Systems is a leading education technology company focused on simplifying K-12 operations and instruction. Its Synergy Education Platform unifies student information, teaching and learning, student support, operations, and analytics in one modern system-helping educators turn data into action. For more than 25 years, districts of all sizes have relied on Synergy to support both immediate needs and long-term growth.



More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 21 states. Learn more at https://www.edupoint.com/.



Learn More: https://www.edupoint.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.