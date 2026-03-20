News: Coastal Windows & Exteriors Completes Fifth ‘Roof for Heroes’ Donation for Marine Veteran in Middleborough | CitizenWire

Local contractor installs full GAF roofing system at no cost for veteran Lenny Szrlong as part of community initiative

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Coastal Windows & Exteriors (CWE) of Beverly today announced the installation of a complete GAF roofing system installation at no cost for Marine Corps veteran Lenny Szrlong at his Middleborough home. This marks the 5th Roof for Heroes donation since the program launched in 2020.



Szrlong, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran residing in Middleborough, Mass., was selected for this donation through Coastal Windows & Exteriors' Roof for Heroes program. The initiative reflects the company's ongoing commitment to serve those who have served our nation.



"This initiative holds dear to our hearts and mission as a company," says Stephanie Vanderbilt, Owner of Coastal Windows & Exteriors. "Providing shelter means making a promise - a promise of protection and security. Donating a free GAF roofing system is a great way to keep that promise, as its layers of high-quality protection work together to keep the home and the people inside safe from the elements."



The energy-efficient roofing installation features America's #1 shingle brand, offering multi-layered defense against weather damage. The winter roof replacement helped provide leak prevention, guard against moisture penetration, minimize attic heat buildup, and prevent ice dam formation during harsh New England winters. This winter, the Farmers' Almanac forecast a "Chill, Snow, Repeat" pattern, reinforcing the importance of a durable roofing system to protect homes from heavy snow, ice dams, and freezing temperatures common across New England.



Szrlong expressed his gratitude for the life-changing donation. "I'd like to thank Coastal Windows & Exteriors for this incredible opportunity," said Szrlong. "As a Marine Corps veteran, and lifelong Massachusetts resident, it warms my heart that there are companies like this who help local veterans through real action and tangible results. Most contractors I've dealt with didn't know their product, and only wanted a sale. Theo, and the rest of the team at Coastal proved they were different. And for that I am grateful!"



Roof for Heroes addresses an incredibly important need for veterans across the region. Many service members face financial hardship after their military service, making major home repairs impossible without assistance. A failing roof can lead to structural damage, health hazards from mold and moisture, and significant energy loss. Poor roofing performance accounts for up to 25% of a home's total energy loss.



A properly installed roofing system from Coastal Windows & Exteriors regulates attic temperatures and maintains consistent heating in New England homes. The timing of this donation is critical, as electricity rates have increased 31% since 2021. Over the past year alone, National Grid rates increased 13% and natural gas rates jumped 27%. With a cold winter bringing higher energy bills, a high-performance roof delivers both immediate comfort and long-term savings for veteran families.



"Thank you so much for supporting our amazing Veterans. GAF is proud to support Coastal in this Roof for Heroes event," said Lisa Kingsley, GAF New England Regional Sales Director.



"Reaching our 5th Roof for Heroes donation is a meaningful achievement for our team," says Vanderbilt. "Each veteran we help represents a life changed and a family protected. We're honored to continue this mission and look forward to supporting more veterans in the years ahead."



"We can't thank Coastal Windows & Exteriors enough for honoring those who served with a free roof...there is no better feeling than helping veterans in need. The town and veterans applaud your company for its compassion and commitment to helping veterans!" said Stephen Adelman, Chief Warrant Officer 2 (Retired), Veterans Service Officer, Town of Middleborough. "This is wonderful what you are doing, and the Veterans Office and Town can't thank you enough for what you are doing for Lenny."



"The town of Middleborough is grateful to Coastal Windows & Exteriors to provide this roof for Lenny, a deserving Vietnam veteran and Middleborough resident," said Jay McGrail, Town Manager, Middleborough.



"I am so impressed that Coastal offers these free roofs for our veterans and I'm thrilled that they chose to replace one for Lenny, a Marine Veteran here in Middleborough," said State Representative Norman Orrall (Precincts 2, 4 & 5).



"Our veterans deserve to feel safe and secure in their own homes. The Roof for Heroes program is a meaningful example of a community honoring service with action. By providing a new roof for Marine veteran Lenny Szrlong, Coastal Windows & Exteriors is making a real difference, and I'm proud to join Middleborough in recognizing Lenny's service and sacrifice. Thanks for all you do!" said State Senator Kelly Dooner (3rd Bristol & Plymouth District).



CWE earned the Minuteman Service Award in 2022 for outstanding dedication and leadership supporting active-duty American military personnel and veterans. As an SBA award recipient for exceptional community service, the company's commitment extends beyond the Roof for Heroes donations, offering a $750 additional discount on top of any current promotion for all military personnel, plus up to 20 years of financing based on credit approval.



"You protect our country, we protect your home," Vanderbilt adds. "That's the foundation of our Roof for Heroes program. We believe actions speak louder than words, and this is our way of demonstrating gratitude to the men and women who have sacrificed for our freedom."



U.S. active and military veterans interested in these programs can contact Coastal Windows & Exteriors for more information at https://www.mycoastalwindows.com/.



ABOUT COASTAL WINDOWS & EXTERIORS:



Established in 2011, Coastal Windows & Exteriors is a local woman-owned, family-run and operated exterior remodeling company in Beverly, Massachusetts and Bedford, New Hampshire. Committed to providing homeowners with an empathetic and educational experience through exterior remodeling, Coastal Windows & Exteriors is recognized for numerous accolades including: SBA Massachusetts Business Person of the Year, GAF President's Club Award, James Hardie Service Excellence Award, James Hardie President's Club Award, Minuteman Service Award, Family Business of the Year, and the #1 Woman-Owned Replacement Company in New England on Inc. 5000 and Qualified Remodeler Top 500 List.



Additional Qualified Remodeler Top 500 List rankings include #4 overall and #4 among privately owned exterior remodeling companies in New England, and the only roofing company in the region to make the list. CWE is also #2 Top Satisfaction Leader in Home Improvement. The company has won the BONS Editors' Choice Award 2023, 2024, and 2025. Coastal Windows & Exteriors stands out as New England's top-rated remodeler with the highest volume of verified reviews. As a family-owned business rather than a franchise, Coastal provides homeowners with a local, one-on-one experience with an award-winning company they can trust. The company is a GAF-certified roofing contractor, James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor, and offers energy-efficient replacement windows, vinyl siding, and entry doors.



Learn more: https://mycoastalwindows.com/

Learn More: https://www.mycoastalwindows.com/

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