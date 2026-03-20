News: Adonna Wines Makes Its California Debut This Spring, Celebrating Heritage, Resilience, and the Art of the Moment | CitizenWire

Japanese American biochemist-turned-vintner Donna Kato opens her spring allotment on March 20 - the first day of spring with a vision rooted in the Japanese philosophy of Ichigo Ichie

HEALDSBURG, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- On March 20, the first day of spring, Adonna Wines officially opens its spring allotment to the California market. Founded by Donna Kato, a Japanese American biochemist who left the world of science to tend the land and make wine of uncommon elegance, Adonna Wines is an allotment-only label available exclusively to mailing list members. The spring release includes the 2023 Pinot Noir, the 2024 White Pinot Noir, and the 2024 Chardonnay - each a reflection of a vineyard, and a founder, devoted to beauty, intention, and the irreplaceable nature of each moment.



A SPRING RELEASE ROOTED IN MEANING



The timing of Adonna's spring launch is no coincidence. March 20 carries resonance for Donna Kato both as the vernal equinox - a season of awakening and renewal - and as an echo of the Japanese tradition of hanami, the centuries-old custom of gathering beneath cherry blossoms as they bloom and fall, transient and luminous. At the heart of Adonna's philosophy is the Japanese concept of Ichigo Ichie- "one time, one meeting" - a reminder that every shared moment is singular and will not come again, embedded in the wines, the label, and the way Donna approaches her craft.



"I wanted the wines to carry that feeling," says Kato. "That a glass poured with the people you love is something that can never be exactly replicated."



FROM BIOCHEMIST TO VINTNER: LIVING THE DREAM



Donna Kato's path to wine was not a straight line - it was a life deliberately reimagined. A trained biochemist, Kato brought her analytical rigor, her reverence for nature, and a family legacy of farming - rooted in a great-grandfather who farmed peaches- to bear on one of California's most treasured wine regions: the Russian River Valley. Her experience with breast cancer deepened her commitment to living with presence and purpose - the founding of Adonna Wines is, in every sense, the embodiment of that resolve. Kato holds a master's degree in Viticulture & Enology from UC Davis, bringing scientific rigor alongside personal conviction to every vintage.



In December 2025, Forbes featured Kato in a profile by Chelsea Davis titled "From Heritage to Harvest: Japanese American Winemaker Donna Kato Debuts Adonna Wines." The April 2026 issue of The Tasting Panel Magazine will profile Kato in a feature called "Women Who Raise the Bar in Wine," in which Publisher Meridith May awards the 2023 Adonna Pinot Noir a score of 95 points. Kato also earned a Silver Medal at the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition in March 2026 for its 2023 Russian River Pinot Noir.



CANFIELD VINEYARD: REGENERATIVE FARMING IN THE RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY



The backbone of Adonna Wines is Canfield Vineyard, a five-clone, 100% Pinot Noir estate in the southern reaches of the Russian River Valley, influenced by the Petaluma Gap and the Pacific Ocean - one of the coolest and most distinctive sites in the appellation. Originally planted in 2009 under the stewardship of Judy Jordan of J Vineyards, the vines now belong to Donna Kato, who is grafting two acres to Chardonnay this year as her vineyard program evolves.



Upon acquiring the vineyard, Donna began a comprehensive restoration program grounded in regenerative farming principles - an effort that has become central to Adonna's identity. The vineyard is Certified California Sustainable through the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance.



At Canfield, 40 Navajo sheep graze the cover crop under the watch of vineyard manager Cody Garzini and a Maremma sheepdog named Honey, who keeps a devoted daily vigil over the flock. The wines from Canfield are crafted by talented winemaker Ashley Holland, who trained under the legendary Bob Cabral at Three Sticks Wines. Adonna also sources Pinot Noir from Eden Vineyard and Chardonnay from the esteemed Martaella Vineyard.



THE WINES



The spring 2026 allotment features three wines, available March 20 - May 1:



2023 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley | $85 | 95 Points, Tasting Panel Magazine



2024 White Pinot Noir, Canfield Vineyard, Russian River Valley | $65



2024 Chardonnay, Martaella Vineyard, Russian River Valley | $85



Members of the Allotment List may purchase up to six bottles total - two of each wine with a spring and fall offering. Wines are available exclusively in California, with expansion to other markets planned. In fall 2026, Adonna will release the first Estate Pinot Noir from Canfield Vineyard. To join the allotment list, visit adonnawines.com.



A COMMITMENT TO THE ARTS, CULINARY EXCELLENCE, AND COMMUNITY



From the outset, Adonna Wines has expressed itself through cultural engagement as much as viticulture. Kato collaborated with celebrated Japanese calligraphy and performance artist Aoi Yamaguchi, whose work - described by the New York Times as "transcendent" - animates the brand's visual language. On March 20, Adonna serves as a Sponsor of the Fork2Film Festival in St.Helena, a fitting celebration as the spring allotment opens. Adonna has also supported the San Francisco Symphony's Lunar New Year Concert (February 28) and the James Beard Foundation Taste America Bay Area event (March 1) - underscoring Kato's commitment to excellence in both the culinary and cultural worlds.



ABOUT ADONNA WINES



Adonna Wines is a small-production, allotment-only label founded by Donna Kato, a Japanese American biochemist-turned-vintner. Rooted in the Certified Sustainable Canfield Vineyard in the Russian River Valley, Adonna produces Pinot Noir, White Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay of refined elegance and deep site expression. The brand name is drawn from the Latin donna - "a lady" - woven together with founder Donna Kato's own name, and its wines are available exclusively to members of the Adonna Allotment List. Wines are released twice yearly, in spring and fall, and are currently available in California only. For more information or to join the mailing list, visit https://www.adonnawines.com/. Follow on Instagram @adonnawines



Learn More: https://www.adonnawines.com/

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