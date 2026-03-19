News: Texas Bankers Association Partners with Ascribe to Offer Texas Banks Competitive, Reliable Valuation Services | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The Texas Bankers Association (TBA), the nation's largest state-based banking trade organization, today announced its endorsement of Ascribe, a leading national provider of valuation, evaluation, property inspection, and REO (real estate owned) services. Approved by the TBA Services Company, Inc. (TBASCO) Board of Directors, the endorsement gives Texas banks access to high-quality valuation services, competitive pricing, and fully insured support for both commercial and residential properties.



"We are excited to partner with Ascribe to offer our bank members competitive and reliable valuation services," said Ben Buehler, president of TBASCO. "Ascribe combines the strength of a national valuation provider with the flexibility to meet the unique needs of our member banks-delivering broad expertise while maintaining a strong focus on service and responsiveness."



With a strong nationwide footprint and an extensive product offering, Ascribe provides coverage across Texas and the United States, enabling TBA member banks to work with a single provider regardless of location, asset type, or order volume. Ascribe is equipped to value properties of any type and complexity. Banks also benefit from dedicated client support teams committed to understanding each institution's specific operational and risk management needs.



Ascribe appraisals undergo a rigorous quality control (QC) process designed to ensure regulatory compliance and consistent report quality. QC reviews are conducted by Certified General appraisers-many with decades of experience-who provide independent oversight, constructive feedback, and guidance. This disciplined approach strengthens risk management and supports customized reporting options aligned with each bank's policies and requirements.



COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL VALUATION SERVICES INCLUDE:



* Commercial appraisal and evaluation services



* Residential appraisal and evaluation services



* Appraisal reviews



* Automated valuation models (AVMs)



* Broker price opinions (BPOs)



* Desktop appraisals



* Property condition reports (PCRs)



* Property data collection (PDC), bifurcated appraisals, and hybrid evaluations



* Reconciliation services



* Property inspections



TBA members are invited to learn more about Ascribe during an informational webinar taking place Wednesday, April 8 at 11:00am CT. Registration details and a link to register are available here - https://ascribeval.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zEt8QLToT2KnrNOp4r0nyQ#/registration



ABOUT TEXAS BANKERS ASSOCIATION



The Texas Bankers Association (TBA), founded in 1885, is America's oldest and largest state banking association. TBA advocates for almost 400 member banks in Austin and Washington, trains more than 20,000 community bankers annually, provides nationally recognized bank services, and invests in Texas communities through financial literacy, scholarships and charitable activities. To learn more, visit https://www.texasbankers.com/.



ABOUT ASCRIBE



Ascribe provides a full suite of commercial and residential property valuations, evaluations, property inspections, and REO asset management services to the financial industry. Ascribe is authorized to conduct business in all fifty States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ascribe holds an AMC license in all required states.



Ascribe specializes in helping its customers effectively meet service and compliance requirements while limiting the financial risks associated with property matters in mortgage origination, servicing, default, and capital markets. To learn more, visit https://www.ascribeval.com/.



Learn More: https://www.ascribeval.com/

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