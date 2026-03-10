News: Street Media Group Unveils New Dual-Read Digital Billboard on Atlantic City Expressway in Southern Philadelphia DMA | CitizenWire

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Street Media Group, a leading out-of-home advertising provider, proudly announces the launch of its newest high-impact digital billboard in one of the country's top five DMAs. Strategically positioned along the Atlantic City Expressway just 0.25 miles south of the Black Horse Pike (NJ-42) off-ramp, this 14'x48' dual-read digital display delivers premium visibility to commuters traveling between Philadelphia and Atlantic City.



The newly acquired unit (NJ-200DR) captures traffic from both the Atlantic City Expressway and NJ-42 / Black Horse Pike, offering advertisers powerful exposure to two major traffic flows. Motorists traveling westbound on the Atlantic City Expressway encounter the billboard directly to their right, while drivers on NJ-42 / NJ-168 experience a cross-read view to their left.



This exceptional location sees an impressive daily average of 100,000 vehicles passing by, with peak commuter congestion often slowing traffic to a near standstill-providing extended viewing time and enhanced brand exposure.



Digital Billboard Highlights:



* Size: 14'x48' Digital Face



* Weekly Impressions (18+): 1,085,789 (as of January 2026)



* Location: Atlantic City Expressway W/S, 0.25 miles south of Black Horse Pike (NJ-42) Off Ramp



* Latitude/Longitude: 39.766569, -75.047377



In addition to the digital face, the structure also features a 14'x48' static face capturing traffic along the Atlantic City Expressway, which carries a daily average traffic count exceeding 50,000 vehicles. This dual-format opportunity provides brands with the flexibility to combine dynamic messaging with long-term static visibility in one of New Jersey's busiest commuter corridors.



"This location offers advertisers a rare opportunity to dominate two heavily traveled roadways within the Philadelphia DMA. We're excited to grow our footprint and brand in this market." said Troy Hammond, Chief Operating Officer at Street Media Group. "With over one million weekly impressions among adults 18+ and extended dwell time during rush hour, this unit delivers both scale and impact."



Adding this billboard to their hand-picked portfolio strengthens Street Media Group's growing footprint in key Northeast markets and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering premium, high-visibility out-of-home advertising solutions.



About Street Media Group



Street Media Group is an established leader in the out-of-home advertising industry, known for its strategically located inventory and commitment to impeccable service. The company specializes in providing top-of-mind awareness solutions through premium billboard locations and innovative digital advertising options.



Learn more about the company at: https://streetmediagroup.com/.



Learn more about this new billboard: https://streetmediagroup.com/nj-200dr/



For more information about advertising opportunities, please contact sales@streetmediagroup.com.



Learn More: https://streetmediagroup.com/

