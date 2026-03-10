News: Floify launches Dynamic Apps 2.0, enabling lenders to create fully customizable loan applications | CitizenWire

New capability allows mortgage teams to tailor borrower applications by loan purpose while embedded AI automates data capture and underwriting preparation

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced the release of Dynamic Apps 2.0, a major platform enhancement that allows lenders to create fully customizable loan applications tailored to specific loan purposes, borrower scenarios and business workflows without relying on engineering resources or third-party integrations.



With Dynamic Apps 2.0, lenders can configure application experiences for loan types beyond traditional purchase and refinance mortgages, including HELOCs, construction loans, agricultural lending, non-QM products and other specialized financing options, without requiring custom development or separate application flows.



This new capability enables lenders to control which application sections and questions appear for each loan type and automate downstream processes such as document requests and disclosures, allowing them to expand into new lending categories while maintaining a single, scalable technology platform.



Dynamic Apps 2.0 works in sync with Floify's previously embedded AI capabilities to extract borrower data from uploaded documents, auto-populate portions of the 1003 loan application, validate document uploads and assist with income calculations and underwriting preparation. By combining configurable workflows with automation, lenders can reduce manual data entry, improve application accuracy and accelerate file readiness earlier in the loan process.



"Dynamic Apps 2.0 allows lenders to design application experiences that match their workflows and product mix, whether that's a traditional mortgage, a HELOC or a specialty lending program," said Sydney Barber, head of product at Floify. "By tailoring the application structure to the loan purpose, lenders can capture the right information upfront and eliminate unnecessary friction for both borrowers and lending teams."



"This is a major step forward in turning the POS into a configurable growth platform for lenders," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager of Floify. "By pairing configurable applications with embedded AI automation, lenders can streamline data capture, reduce manual work and move cleaner loan files through the process faster."



Dynamic Apps 2.0 is available now. Learn more at booth 713 at ICE Experience, March 16-18 and request a demo at https://bit.ly/3NgpE5j



ABOUT FLOIFY:



Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.



