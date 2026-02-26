News: Renowned digital forensics expert releases definitive reference work for professionals in forensics, legal and investigations | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Robert B. Fried, a nationally-recognized digital forensics expert, licensed private investigator and author has launched his landmark new book, "Forensic Data Collections 2.0: The Ultimate Collection of Trusted Digital Forensics Content" (ISBN: 979-8234000231). The book compiles 32 chapters of expert insights across digital forensics, eDiscovery, data privacy and cybersecurity.



This new book is a collective culmination of the author's 24 years of experience. It includes information from all his previous books which have become a go-to reference for those who encounter digital evidence during the course of their litigation matters or investigations. It draws from Fried's acclaimed body of articles on digital forensics and investigations, making it an essential reference for forensics professionals, legal practitioners, paralegals, academics and enthusiastic newcomers to the field.



"It's not so much about what you need to do, but about what you need to know and the critical questions you must ask," Fried says. "Most importantly, it's about the use of defensible methods and meticulous documentation that allows digital evidence to be permitted in court."



Fried began writing in 2020 during the pandemic and now has a following, with readers owning the book around the globe. This ultimate collection is his effort to bring everything together in one trusted, comprehensive resource.



This is Fried's fifth book, a testament to his tireless commitment to advancing knowledge in digital forensics.



Robert J. Alessi, partner, DLA Piper (US), LLP, had this to say about the book: "Robert B. Fried dissects the critical intersections of law and technology with this authoritative and unparalleled resource. His masterful approach in this book will be invaluable to those involved in the identification, preservation, collection, examination and the admission and presentation of electronic evidence in a court of law."



The author's dedication page note to his readers may sum up the goal of his writings best: "Be responsive, present and prepared. You may have only one opportunity to access, preserve and collect evidence. Be consistent and defensible in your actions and clear, concise and confident in your words. Document meticulously. Always remember: No documentation = no evidence."



"At a time when more people have access to more tools, including AI, it's important to have a trusted source to reference for digital evidence," he says.



His hope is that the content resonates and inspires, especially in a field where access to data can change in the blink of an eye.



Available for purchase now on Amazon and through other retailers on March 3, 2026.



Amazon: https://a.co/d/01B36PRN.



Review copies and interviews available upon request.



ABOUT ROBERT B. FRIED



Robert B. Fried is a highly-experienced digital forensics expert and a leading voice in his industry, having spent decades collecting data and conducting forensic examinations of digital evidence. He serves as executive vice president of forensics and chief investigative officer at Page One, Inc., and has held senior leadership positions in digital forensic practices at global professional services firms.



At the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C), Fried worked as a computer crime specialist, creating and teaching computer forensic and investigative training courses for federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. He holds a BS and MS in Forensic Science from the University of New Haven, as well as certificates in Law Enforcement Science, Computer Forensic Investigation and Information Protection and Security.



He's currently an adjunct assistant professor at Hofstra University, where he teaches digital forensics, and serves on the Board of Advisors for the Masters in Investigations program at the University of New Haven, the Global Advisory Board for EC-Council's CHFI certification, as a Fellow at The Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science and as vice president of the Society of Professional Investigators (SPI). "PI Magazine" named him a Top Professional Investigator of 2024 and he is the author of the magazine's "Cybersleuthing Department," a regular column covering digital forensics, eDiscovery, data privacy and cybersecurity.



