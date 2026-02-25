News: TO LIVE AND WRITE IN LA: Veteran Screenwriter Jim Agnew Delivers an Unfiltered Guide to Surviving Hollywood | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In a brutally honest and darkly humorous exploration of the film and television industry, veteran screenwriter Jim Agnew announces the release of "To Live and Write in LA: A Street-Level Guide to Surviving as a Screenwriter" (ISBN: 979-8218906696; published by Independent Global Solutions), brand partner Legacy Launch Pad Publishing announced today.



Drawing from more than 30 years inside Hollywood's creative and corporate machinery, "To Live and Write in LA" pulls back the curtain on what it actually takes to build a screenwriting career in an industry where deals collapse overnight, backend profits vanish and creative control is often an illusion.



Blending behind-the-scenes stories with practical business insight, Agnew recounts his journey from low-budget, single-location action films to studio projects, streaming-era pitches and high-stakes legal battles. He shares firsthand accounts of renegotiating contracts, navigating producer intimidation tactics, defending intellectual property claims and watching scripts transform - sometimes beyond recognition - once cameras start rolling.



The book moves beyond Hollywood mythology to focus on the mechanics that determine whether a writer survives. Agnew breaks down option and purchase agreements, chain of title, submission release forms, profit participation structures, WGA membership and the realities of pitching in the streaming age. His message is clear: talent alone is not enough. Writers who understand the business side of their craft gain the only real leverage available to them.



At its core, "To Live and Write in LA" is both cautionary tale and survival manual. It explores the volatility of modern entertainment - from the rise of streaming platforms to shrinking budgets and shifting industry politics - and challenges writers to adapt rather than cling to nostalgia for a bygone Hollywood.



With sharp wit and unfiltered commentary, Agnew captures the beautiful, soul-crushing reality of screenwriting: your script is a product, not a sacred text. The sooner you understand that, the better equipped you are to navigate the gorgeous nightmare of getting your work produced.



"To Live and Write in LA" is available now through major retailers and online booksellers.



About Jim Agnew:



Jim Agnew is a veteran screenwriter and producer with more than three decades of experience in the film and television industry. He has written, optioned and produced projects across independent and studio systems, working with acclaimed directors, producers and actors. "To Live and Write in LA" is his definitive guide to the creative and business realities of screenwriting in modern Hollywood.



About Independent Global Solutions:



Independent Global Solutions is a boutique publishing company dedicated to helping visionary authors bring impactful stories and ideas to a global audience through strategic development, design and distribution.



For media queries, please contact: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/contact



Learn More: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

