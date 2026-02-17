News: Run 2 The Rescue Featured in PEOPLE – Major National Spotlight Amplifies Mission to Save Dogs from China’s Dog Meat Trade | CitizenWire

Since launching roughly 18 months ago, Run 2 The Rescue has saved over 220 dogs

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Run 2 The Rescue, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit with rescue operations and a shelter in Beijing, China, has been featured in PEOPLE in an exclusive story highlighting the dramatic transformation of Kronk, an injured Malamute rescued from the dog meat trade.



The PEOPLE feature details Kronk's survival and recovery after he was found severely underweight with impaired mobility, including injuries consistent with multiple untreated skull fractures and neurological damage. After intensive veterinary care and rehabilitation coordinated by Run 2 The Rescue, Kronk later traveled to the U.S. in summer 2025 and was ultimately adopted by Run 2 The Rescue co-founder Brandy Cherven.



A feature in PEOPLE represents a major milestone in national visibility: PEOPLE's digital platform draws massive monthly readership reporting 187+ million monthly visits as of mid-2025. This coverage substantially expands awareness of Run 2 The Rescue's work -- and accelerates support for urgent rescues still underway in China.



"Kronk is the kind of dog most people would overlook because his story starts in such darkness -- but that's exactly why we exist," said Brandy Cherven, Co-Founder of Run 2 The Rescue. "When PEOPLE tells that story, it doesn't just spotlight one dog. It shines a light on what's happening in China and what rescue can do when people step in."



Attorney and co-founder Bonnie Klapper added: "Our mission is simple: get them out, get them safe, get them healing -- and then fight for the kind of future they've never known. We're grateful to PEOPLE for bringing credibility and scale to this issue, and to readers everywhere who choose compassion over helplessness."



The story was written by Kelli Bender, PEOPLE's Pets Editor, who has 15 years of experience covering pet and entertainment stories and has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade.



Since launching roughly 18 months ago, Run 2 The Rescue has saved over 220 dogs, providing emergency medical intervention, rehabilitation, and adoption placement -- often for animals pulled from extreme neglect and high-risk situations.



To learn more about Run 2 The Rescue: https://run2therescue.com/



READ THE PEOPLE FEATURE



PEOPLE story: https://people.com/injured-malamute-with-crooked-head-transforms-after-dog-meat-farm-rescue-11904110



ABOUT RUN 2 THE RESCUE



Run 2 The Rescue is a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue organization with active rescue operations and sheltering in Beijing, China. The organization rescues abused, abandoned, and at-risk dogs-providing medical care, rehabilitation, and international adoption support to give each animal a true second chance. https://run2therescue.com/adopt/



Learn More: https://run2therescue.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.