News: OCCU selects Floify to support scalable, member-centric lending | CitizenWire

AI-enabled point-of-sale platform to streamline the lending experience from application to funded loan

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that OCCU has selected Floify to support its next phase of member-centric lending and long-term growth. OCCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union based in Eugene, Oregon, with more than 284,000 members.



OCCU evaluated new technology as part of a broader effort to modernize its mortgage operations, focusing on improving workflow efficiency, strengthening communication, and ensuring the organization could support future growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace.



During its evaluation, OCCU found that while many vendors offered similar baseline functionality, Floify differentiated itself through its collaborative approach, best-in-class service model and ability to support future growth without disruption.



"Member expectations continue to evolve, and we wanted a solution that supports a truly holistic lending experience while giving us the ability to scale," said Bill Bolton, vice president, mortgage strategy and planning at OCCU. "Floify stood out not just for its core functionality, but for its approach to partnership. Early on, it was clear that the Floify team understood our vision, where we want to grow and how their forward-thinking roadmap, including enhancements and AI, can get us there."



Through the partnership, OCCU expects to improve file flow visibility, reduce back-and-forth communication, and deliver more seamless experiences for both loan officers and borrowers. Floify's streamlined integrations will also help OCCU scale operations while maintaining a high standard of service.



"We're proud to partner with OCCU as they continue to invest in technology that puts members first," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager, Floify. "Their focus on experience, scalability and long-term growth aligns perfectly with how we build and evolve our platform."



ABOUT FLOIFY:



Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.



ABOUT OCCU:



OCCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $3.5 billion in assets. The credit union was founded in Eugene, Oregon, in 1956 and remains headquartered there. OCCU has an expanding network of branches and digital tools to provide its more than 284,000 member-owners with a full suite of financial products and services. Membership is open to anyone living or working in most of Oregon, southwest Idaho and anywhere in Washington. Learn more at MyOCCU.org.



Learn More: https://floify.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.