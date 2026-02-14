News: Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc., Purchases Mill Hole Cave and Surrounding Lands | CitizenWire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- The Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc. (SCCi) announced today the successful acquisition of Mill Hole Cave, along with 76 acres of surrounding land. Located in Jackson County, Alabama, the Mill Hole Preserve adjoins the Skyline Wildlife Management Area, marking SCCi's 39th preserve.



The preserve features Mill Hole Cave, which is known for its stunning decorations, and boasts 5,880 feet of surveyed passage, making it a significant cave system. The Mill Hole Preserve offers beautiful distant views and a waterfall that was historically used for milling corn. The preserve is scheduled to open in March 2026.



"When we say we're saving caves, what we're really doing is protecting connections - between people, water, wildlife, and wonder," stated Ray Knott, Executive Director of SCCi.



SCCi would like to express gratitude to the Open Space Institute (OSI) and the RiverView Foundation for their generous grants, as well as to Ms. Anne Wiley for her support. Thanks to their assistance, SCCi has raised $175,000 towards the total purchase price of $300,000. For those interested in supporting this acquisition, additional information is available at https://millhole.scci.org/.



"The Open Space Institute is proud to have supported the Southeastern Cave Conservancy's protection of Mill Hole Cave," said Joel Houser, OSI's Director of Capital Grants. "This effort reflects exactly the type of project we seek to advance-safeguarding wildlife and communities while creating welcoming, responsible access to the outdoors. We value our partnership with the Southeastern Cave Conservancy and the tremendous benefit they bring to the region."



OSI's Appalachian Landscapes Protection Fund is made possible with a lead grant from the Doris Duke Foundation and with significant support from the Lyndhurst Foundation, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Riverview Foundation, Tucker Foundation, Lookout Foundation, Footprint Foundation, Anonymous Foundation (2), as well as other foundations and individuals.



About Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc.:



SCCi currently protects more than 170 caves on 38 preserves in 7 states. Founded in 1991, SCCi is the world's largest land conservancy dedicated solely to cave conservation. SCCi conserves some of the Southeast's most significant wild caves while protecting the habitat of many endangered animals, preserving historic artifacts, and providing some of the country's best recreational caving. Learn more: https://saveyourcaves.org/



About RiverView Foundation



The Riverview Foundation seeks to enrich the livability and stewardship of select communities and natural areas located within the Buffalo Bayou, Broad, Horsepasture, Lower Tennessee, Medina, and Oconee River watersheds.



The foundation's grantmaking priorities include the performing (musical) arts, habitat and wildlife conservation, parks and greenways, and other projects of interest to the Trustees.



About Open Space Institute



The Open Space Institute is a national leader in land conservation and efforts to make parks and other protected land more welcoming for all. Since 1974, OSI has partnered in the protection of more than 2.5 million at-risk and environmentally sensitive acres in the eastern U.S. OSI's land protection promotes clean air and water, improves access to recreation, provides wildlife habitat, strengthens communities, and combats the devastating impacts of extreme weather.



