News: ACES Quality Management Earns 2026 HousingWire TECH100 Company Recognition | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), a leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced HousingWire has named ACES a 2026 TECH100 winner for the twelfth consecutive year.



The HousingWire TECH100 award recognizes the most innovative technology companies shaping the housing economy. ACES was selected for the continued advancement of its flagship ACES Quality Management & Control® platform, which helps lenders and servicers reduce risk, improve audit consistency and translate regulatory complexity into actionable insight.



"This recognition reflects the critical role quality, compliance and clarity play in today's mortgage environment," said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. "As regulations evolve and data becomes more complex, lenders and servicers need technology they can trust to deliver real, measurable results."



In 2025, ACES expanded its enterprise quality management platform with the launch of ACES Intelligence(tm), the mortgage industry's first AI-powered quality control engine. The company also enhanced audit data capture and analysis through solutions such as ACES DATABRIDGE and a cloud-based Data Import Tool, while completing more than 7.2 million compliance audits across origination, servicing and post-closing operations.



"The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. "They're building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like."



HousingWire's complete list of 2026 TECH100 winners can be viewed here.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;



* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES' AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.



Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.