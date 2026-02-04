News: University of Los Angeles College of Divinity Announces the Retirement of Coach Michael Miller | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- With the 2025-26 college basketball season underway, long-time university, junior college and high school coach Michael Miller has formally retired from coaching, concluding a distinguished career spanning more than three decades and more than 750 victories, the University of Los Angeles College of Divinity announced today.



Coach Miller, one of the most successful and respected coaches in California basketball history, and the first coach to win a state title at the high school and junior college levels, previously stepped away from the sidelines following the 2023-24 season due to medical issues. After recovery and reflection, Miller has now confirmed that he will not return to active coaching and will officially transition into retirement.



"After time of recovery and reflection, the timing feels right," Miller said. "I'm grateful for the opportunities I had to lead, teach and learn. In retirement, I hope to focus on mentoring young coaches, consulting athletic programs, and supporting leadership development initiatives rooted in faith, education, and community leadership."



Known for transformational leadership and sustained excellence at every level of the game-from high school to junior college to university to pro-Miller concludes his coaching career with over 750 career wins and a legacy defined by discipline, faith, excellence, and service.



UNIVERSITY OF LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF DIVINITY (2017-2024)



Miller most recently completed seven seasons as head basketball coach at the University of Los Angeles College of Divinity (ULACD) in Compton, California, where his leadership elevated the program to national prominence.



Between 2018 and 2022, Miller's ULACD teams compiled a remarkable 105-8 record, representing the second-best winning percentage of any four-year college basketball program in the United States during that span.



During the 2019-20 season, Miller guided ULACD to the ACCA National Championship, finishing with a dominant 30-1 record. With this accomplishment, Miller became the first coach in history to win state championships at the high school and junior college level and a national championship at the four-year college level. His tenure at ULACD was marked by championships, consistency, academic accountability, and a commitment to holistic player development.



"Coach Miller's leadership and vision transformed ULACD athletics," said Dr. Luther Guynes, President of the University of Los Angeles. "He built a culture of excellence, character, and championship performance. His legacy will inspire generations to come."



DOMINANCE AT LOS ANGELES CITY COLLEGE (1992-2008)



Over 16 seasons at Los Angeles City College (LACC), Miller led the program to unprecedented success, becoming the winningest coach in school history in every measurable category.



His achievements at LACC include:



* Most career wins



* Highest winning percentage



* 14 consecutive conference championships (1993-2007)



* Most Final Eight appearances with eight and State Championship victories with the only two in the 100+ year history of the college



* Most NCAA Division I transfers



From 1999 to 2007, Miller's teams posted a historic 241-38 (.864) record, surpassing all NCAA Division I programs nationwide during the same period. The 14 consecutive conference championships were later matched only by University of Kansas, under Bill Self, surpassing even the legendary UCLA teams coached by John Wooden.



HIGH SCHOOL ROOTS AND EARLY ACHIEVEMENTS



Miller began his coaching career as the youngest head basketball coach in California history at age 22 at Cathedral High School, where he led the program to its best two-year run in the school's 100-year history of the school.



He later guided Ribet Academy to two consecutive CIF Championships and a Division V State Title, earning one of the highest winning percentages in California high school basketball history.



CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS AT A GLANCE



* Over 750 career victories



* 18-time Coach of the Year honoree



* Eight teams with 30 or more wins in a single season



* First California coach to win State Championships at both the high school and college levels



* Led the Los Angeles Skyline to an undefeated 17-0 season and CBA Championship while serving as Commissioner and Head Coach (2016-17)



* Youngest high school head coach in California (age 22)



* Youngest college head coach in the United States (age 27)



LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP, SCHOLARSHIP, AND SERVICE



Coach Miller's impact extends far beyond wins and championships. He holds five college degrees, including a Doctorate in Religious Studies, reflecting a lifelong commitment to scholarship, spiritual formation, and servant leadership.



His leadership at the University of Los Angeles College of Divinity aligned closely with the institution's mission to train servant-leaders who excel spiritually, intellectually, and practically in ministry and lay vocation.



"Basketball has given me more than I could ever give back," Miller said. "It's never been about the scoreboard. It's always been about who my players became when the lights dimmed," Miller said. "I am deeply grateful to every athlete, every school, and every community I've been blessed to serve."



Learn more about ULACD at: http://universityoflosangeles.org/

Learn more about ULACD at: http://universityoflosangeles.org/

