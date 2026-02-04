News: Argyle earns third HousingWire Tech100 recognition for income, employment and asset verification solutions | CitizenWire

Award honors Argyle's continued innovation, including expanded verification capabilities

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, has been named to HousingWire's 2026 Tech100 Mortgage list, marking the third time the company has earned the industry's top technology distinction. The recognition reflects Argyle's continued product innovation and measurable impact across the mortgage industry.



In 2025, Argyle expanded its consumer-permissioned verification capabilities with verification of assets, powered by Mastercard's open finance technology, and Doc VOI, an automated document-based fallback that expands borrower coverage while reducing manual processing. That same year, the company delivered measurable results for lenders nationwide, including millions of dollars in annualized savings, faster loan-cycle times and increased access to representation and warranty relief from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.



"Being named to HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage list for the third time is a powerful affirmation of the real-world impact our technology is delivering for lenders," Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman said. "Over the past year, we've expanded our platform to deliver a complete waterfall that includes consumer-based income, employment and asset verifications as well as automated document-based income verifications. That consolidation reduces complexity for lenders and sets a new standard for how borrower data should be verified."



"The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways," said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. "They're building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like."



Argyle covers approximately 90% of the U.S. workforce and is deeply integrated with the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale and loan-origination systems, including Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology and the nCino Mortgage Suite, enabling lenders to modernize verification workflows without disrupting existing operations.



Launched in 2013, HousingWire's Tech100 awards recognize the most innovative and impactful technology organizations in housing, offering industry recognition and increased visibility among potential customers and partners. The program includes two categories: Tech100 Mortgage, honoring companies transforming the mortgage process from origination through secondary markets, and Tech100 Real Estate, which recognizes technology firms reshaping the home sales experience.



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard, Rockefeller Asset Management and SignalFire.



