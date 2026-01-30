News: Mortgage Collaborative releases Pulse of the Network survey results and analysis | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's leading independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, today released results from the latest Pulse of the Network survey, along with an analysis examining how mortgage lenders are prioritizing technology, operational efficiency, and growth strategies amid continued market pressure. The recent survey reflects insights from 38 member organizations, including independent mortgage banks and depository institutions across the United States.



"The Pulse of the Network gives us a clear, unfiltered view of what's shaping lender decision-making right now," said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. "Our members are balancing cost discipline with long-term competitiveness, and the data shows that technology, people, and partnerships are central to that equation."



Findings from The Mortgage Collaborative's November 2025 Pulse of the Network survey show technology implementation as lenders' top priority for 2025-2026, driven by efforts to reduce origination costs, streamline operations, and improve the borrower experience.



KEY SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:



* Technology investment leads strategic priorities. Technology solutions ranked as lenders' top priority, with many respondents focused on APIs, automation, and digital closing tools to reduce costs and improve efficiency across the loan lifecycle.



* Automation and AI adoption continue to accelerate. More than half of respondents reported using APIs and automation for verifications and compliance, while lenders increasingly deploy AI-powered platforms to enhance borrower engagement and operational workflows.



* Leadership development is a growing focus. More than three-quarters of respondents cited leadership development and employee engagement as key initiatives, reflecting increased emphasis on workforce optimization, succession planning, and performance measurement.



* Revenue diversification remains a top growth strategy. Lenders are expanding into non-QM lending, down payment assistance programs, and home equity products to capture market share and strengthen purchase-focused business models.



* Secondary market execution is under closer scrutiny. Nearly half of respondents are prioritizing post-close process improvements, investor diversification, and data-driven analytics to reduce execution risk and improve profitability.



* Compliance remains complex, with fraud prevention a top concern. While compliance ranked lower in overall priority, more than half of respondents identified fraud prevention and cybersecurity as their most significant risk management challenges.



TMC uses Pulse of the Network findings to inform its strategic initiatives, conference programming, and partner solutions, ensuring members have access to relevant insights and collaborative resources aligned with current market conditions.



The full Pulse of the Network survey analysis is now available. Readers can access the published summary here.



ABOUT THE MORTGAGE COLLABORATIVE



The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders nationwide through collaboration, education, and advocacy. TMC brings together independent mortgage banks and depository institutions to share insights, solve industry challenges, and strengthen long-term performance. For more information, visit www.mortgagecollaborative.com.



Learn More: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com

