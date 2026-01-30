News: 12th Annual Cursive Is Cool Contest Launches Nationwide for Students in Grades K-7 | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation (AHAF) announced today that its annual Cursive Is Cool® handwriting contest is now open to students in Kindergarten through Grade 7, encouraging young writers to express themselves creatively through cursive handwriting.



Now in its 12th year, the Cursive Is Cool® contest continues to grow in reach and enthusiasm, engaging students, teachers, and families worldwide. Children are invited to submit original cursive writing entries, which are judged on legibility, neatness, and creative content.



"Our judges are excited every year to see what children write," said Lauren Mooney Bear, CG, Campaign for Cursive Chair and immediate past President of AHAF. "The entries are enlightening, often entertaining, and always inspiring. We are delighted to help young writers find their voices."



The contest is supported by a wide range of individuals and businesses from around the globe, including Amsterdam Printing, Blind Pig Press, Caran d'Ache, Christy Zwenger Author, CursiveLogic, Dixon Ticonderoga, Fahrney's Pens, Gary's RV Repair (AZ), Itoya, J6R6, Louise Borden Author, Mirthos Paper, New American Cursive, PEN World, Profolio, Sakura, Sheila Lowe Author, and Writing Academy.



"Write - don't type," said Dr. Marion Rollings, Certified Graphologist. "Cursive writing is creative, personal, and fun. It also gives kids the opportunity to experiment with different pens and discover their own writing style."



Students are encouraged to enter early. First, Second, and Third Place prizes will be awarded in each grade based on handwriting quality, and two additional prizes per grade will be awarded for Creative Content, giving every participant a chance to win. Exceptional teachers will also be recognized.



The contest runs January 23 through April 15, 2026.



For more information, contact Lauren Mooney Bear at mooneybear19@gmail.com or Charles Talmadge at durufle8@gmail.com



Learn more and enter:

https://ahafhandwriting.org/Campaign_for_Cursive_Contest_2026



You don't have to be the best writer around

To let your cursive skills be found.

Put pen to paper-give it a try,

Your words might soar, your letters fly!

Entering's easy-jump right in,

Every page could help you win!



ABOUT THE AMERICAN HANDWRITING ANALYSIS FOUNDATION



The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation is a California-chartered 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization and the sponsor of Campaign for Cursive®. AHAF's mission is to promote and advance the profession of handwriting analysis and to educate the public about the importance of handwriting. Donations are welcome.



Visit https://ahafhandwriting.org/



MULTIMEDIA:



Video: https://ahafhandwriting.org/video/C4C_Kids_video.mp4



Learn More: https://www.ahafhandwriting.org/

