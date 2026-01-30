News: ViewTech Borescopes Brings VJ-4 Video Borescope to the Welding Industry at 2026 Inspection Expo and Conference | CitizenWire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes will return as an exhibitor at the annual Inspection Expo & Conference, the premier event dedicated to the welding inspection community. The event brings together leading welding inspectors, engineers, and industry professionals for two days of education, networking, and hands-on technology demonstrations.



ViewTech's expansive lineup of NDT visual inspection borescopes includes advanced dual- and triple-camera models, designed to help welders and inspectors quickly identify internal weld defects. With multiple camera angles, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes provide comprehensive internal views that are difficult or impossible to achieve with the human eye.



The Inspection Expo & Conference will take place February 3-4 in Austin, Texas, at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, and is hosted by the American Welding Society (AWS) in partnership with the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC). ViewTech will be exhibiting at Booth #505, where Sales Consultant Joel Greene will demonstrate the company's latest video borescope technology throughout the event.



In addition, ViewTech invites attendees who are considering the purchase or replacement of a remote visual inspection borescope to take advantage of the company's no-cost, no-obligation demo program. This onsite trial opportunity allows technicians, engineers, owners, and operators to evaluate the VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope firsthand-using their own equipment at their own facility-to ensure the solution meets their inspection needs.



Read more about the Inspection Expo & Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/aws-inspection-expo-conference-2026/



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



VJ-3 & VJ-4 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.