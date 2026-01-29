News: Class Valuation names Chris Flynn as Chief Operating Officer | CitizenWire

Former chief data officer to lead enterprise operations and execution

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Chris Flynn has been appointed chief operating officer. Flynn joined Class Valuation in April 2025 as chief data officer and has since played a central role in advancing the company's strategic, operational and product initiatives. As COO, Flynn will oversee enterprise operations and service delivery, product development and the firm's data and automation implementation, helping guide Class Valuation through its next phase of growth and innovation.



During his tenure at Class Valuation, Flynn has led several high-impact initiatives, including advancing data strategies, overseeing the company's operating platform migration and providing executive leadership to the company's product organization. His work has helped improve valuation accuracy, speed and transparency while strengthening the company's operational foundation.



"Chris brings a rare combination of strategic vision, technical depth and operational leadership, and we are excited to see him take on this expanded role," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "His ability to connect data strategy with real operational outcomes has helped us move faster, operate smarter and deliver more value to our clients."



Flynn brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across real estate, fintech and technology, with deep expertise spanning operations, product development, analytics and enterprise strategy. Prior to joining Class Valuation, he served as head of product and strategy at First American Data & Analytics. He previously held senior leadership roles at First American Mortgage Solutions, CoreLogic (now Cotality) and Black Knight (now ICE).



"Class Valuation has a strong mission and a clear opportunity to lead the industry forward," Flynn said. "I'm excited to step into this role and collaborate with our teams to drive our business forward through a focus on innovation and operational excellence, which will help our clients navigate a rapidly evolving market."



ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.classvaluation.com.



