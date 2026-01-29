News: More Than 25 Million Views Later, More Than a Video: How One Story from East Africa Touched Millions | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- "Living Story from East Africa," an AI-generated cinematic short created by storyteller and entrepreneur Chris Williams, has surpassed 28 million views on Instagram since its Jan. 23 release, based on the platform's publicly displayed view count on the post.



Created using ChatGPT for story development and Sora 2 for video generation, the short presents a calm sequence of a man moving through an African landscape as wildlife appears nearby. The quiet pacing has drawn responses centered on faith, trust and gratitude, while also prompting some viewers to question whether the scene is real, staged or something in between.



This is an AI-generated film created using ChatGPT and Sora 2.



"This wasn't about chasing virality," Williams said. "It was about love - love for God, love for each other, and gratitude for creation. To me, animals are a gift that remind us what trust looks like. They don't worry about tomorrow; they live the day they're given."



Performance snapshot (Jan. 26, 2026, 4:22 p.m. ET): platform metrics showed 25.9 million views, 1.7 million likes, about 5,800 comments, 104,000 shares, 32 reposts and 29,000 saves.



A second installment was released Jan. 25. Additional installments are planned, along with a behind-the-scenes explanation of how the story was developed and produced using AI tools.



"Sometimes a quiet story travels the farthest," Williams said.



Press kit and media assets: https://www.advertisingbusiness.org/east-africa-living-story/



Background article: https://www.advertisingbusiness.org/man-goes-viral-capturing-the-hearts-of-millions-with-a-living-story/



Watch Part 1 (Instagram): https://www.instagram.com/reel/DT4AGGaDpxG/



ABOUT CHRIS WILLIAMS



Chris Williams is a storyteller, creative strategist and entrepreneur. He is also a digital marketing strategist specializing in SEO and website design, focused on story-first marketing and values-driven narratives.

Learn More: https://www.advertisingbusiness.org/about-me/

