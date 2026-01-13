News: Info-Tech Research Group names EnergyCAP a Top ESG Reporting Software Platform for 2025 | CitizenWire

Recognized as a Champion for third year running, EnergyCAP earns highest customer ratings for business value, support and user experience

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Trusted global research and advisory firm, Info-Tech Research Group, named EnergyCAP a Champion in its 2025 Emotional Footprint Awards for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting software, recognizing EnergyCAP for innovation and standout customer experience for the third consecutive year. Used by 26,000+ facilities and utility professionals in higher education, healthcare, state and local government, retail and more across the US and Europe, EnergyCAP tracks hundreds of billions of utility bills annually and facilitates savings of 10% or more annually for most customers while tracking and complying with ESG regulations.



Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint Awards recognize top-performing software products based exclusively on extensive customer and user surveys, without paid placements or analyst opinions. The awards evaluate both vendor relationship sentiment, like service experience, conflict resolution, and vendor capability, and product value including software capabilities, features, and roadmap. These metrics are combined into an overall Net Emotional Footprint score. In the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting category, Champions represent the highest designation, reserved for products with an end-to-end customer experience that resonates strongly with customers.



EnergyCAP earned a Net Emotional Footprint score of 8.6/10, ranking 1st in vendor capabilities including "vendor support" and "business value created," product features such as audit trails and intelligent alerts, and scoring 100% in respectful service experience, conflict resolution trustworthiness, and product reliability. This recognition reflects the deep trust customers place in EnergyCAP and the day-to-day value they see from the software and the team behind it.



"Recognition from Info-Tech Research Group and, most importantly, from our customers, is what drives the EnergyCAP team," said Shawn Lankton, CEO of EnergyCAP. "We exist for one purpose: keeping utility and energy management simple, accurate, and cost-controlled for our customers.



"Our software is purpose-built for energy, facilities and finance teams and the real-world challenges they face. We focus on improving the product and the experience based on their input and feedback. Our customer-first mindset drives how we work, and this Champion Award recognition reflects that commitment."



This sentiment and customer commitment is shared by EnergyCAP's customers and partners.



"The software is strong, but what stands out is the team," said Melanie Stewart, Senior Sustainability and Energy Consultant at IMEG. "EnergyCAP stays engaged, follows through, and genuinely cares about getting it right for us -so we can get it right for our customers." IMEG partners with organizations to improve energy performance and operational efficiency, using EnergyCAP as a key tool.



About Info-Tech Research Group



Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit SoftwareReviews for software buying insights or McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services.



About EnergyCAP



EnergyCAP is the expert-driven energy management software that centralizes utility bills, meter, commodity, and interval data in one platform for lower utility costs, massive time savings, and budget-focused emissions tracking. Built for energy, facilities, and finance teams, EnergyCAP keeps everyone in the same source of truth for reporting, cost control, and performance improvement. With 40+ years of experience, more than one thousand customers across government, higher education, and the private sector trust EnergyCAP to improve efficiency and operational performance.



For more information on EnergyCAP, please visit www.energycap.com, for products and services www.energycap.com/products-features and for resources including case studies, please visit https://www.energycap.com/resources/.



Learn More: https://www.energycap.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.