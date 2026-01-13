News: HoloTwin Named TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award 2026 Winner for Enterprise and Smart Infrastructure Innovation | CitizenWire

Independent editorial recognition at CES 2026 highlights practical application of AI-driven digital twin technology for multi-vendor infrastructure operations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- HoloTwin, an AI-driven digital twin software company focused on simplifying the operation of complex, multi-vendor infrastructure environments, today announced that it has been named a TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award 2026 winner in the category of Enterprise and Smart Infrastructure Innovation.



The CES Picks Awards are presented by TechRadar Pro and Future plc and recognize technologies showcased at CES that demonstrate practical value, innovation, and relevance for business and infrastructure operators. Winners are selected by an independent editorial panel and featured across TechRadar Pro's editorial and digital channels.



"One of the hardest challenges in building HoloTwin was balancing a powerful visual experience with a reliable IT backend and AI that adds value without overwhelming users," said Joy Shah, Chief Architect at HoloTwin. "We intentionally designed the platform to operate through a standard web browser rather than a proprietary application. That approach simplifies deployment and access across large organizations, while ensuring that what users see on screen is tightly connected to dependable backend systems and meaningful AI insight. The goal was always usability at scale, not complexity."



HoloTwin was recognized for its ability to unify fragmented infrastructure systems into a single operational control layer, allowing organizations to manage environments composed of multiple vendors, platforms, and technologies through one interface.



"HoloTwin combines AI with a real-time digital twin so teams can identify issues earlier and coordinate response faster across systems that were never designed to work together," said Darshan Sedani, Co-Founder of HoloTwin. "This recognition reflects the importance of technology that is built for real operational conditions rather than theoretical models. Our focus has always been on making complex infrastructure environments easier to understand and operate on a day-to-day basis."



"Most organizations struggle not because they lack data, but because their data is spread across disconnected systems," said Teodros Gessesse, Co-Founder of HoloTwin. "HoloTwin was built to reduce that fragmentation by providing one operational view across vendors, domains, and teams. Recognition at CES reinforces the relevance of simplifying infrastructure operations and improving coordination across complex environments."



HoloTwin consolidates live data from facilities, networks, utilities, sensors, security systems, and operational platforms into a spatially accurate digital twin that reflects how infrastructure exists in the real world. Rather than switching between vendor-specific dashboards, teams collaborate within a single interface that provides context, visibility, and coordinated response.



The platform is designed to work alongside existing systems, enabling organizations to preserve prior investments while gaining a unified operational layer. HoloTwin supports use cases across enterprise and smart infrastructure environments, including industrial monitoring, campus and facility management, live venue operations, and multi-system incident response.



As a CES Picks Award winner, HoloTwin is expected to be featured across TechRadar Pro editorial coverage, newsletters, and promotional channels in the coming weeks.



Additional information about HoloTwin is available at https://holotwin.co/.



Product overview video: https://youtu.be/OP72AGNPIQQ



Platform: https://youtu.be/uosxOrL62oU



About HoloTwin:



HoloTwin develops AI-driven digital twin visualization software that organizes operational data from networks, sensors, building systems, infrastructure components, and IoT devices into a unified viewing environment. The platform supports customers across telecommunications, real estate, healthcare, utilities, industrial operations, and large venue environments.

Learn More: https://holotwin.co/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.