News: Class Valuation and Makena partner to help appraisers prepare for UAD 3.6 | CitizenWire

Class Valuation appraisers can collect better data in less time with real-time ANSI-compliant floor plans, GLA calculations, and discrete, UAD 3.6-ready data capture built into every inspection

TROY, Mich. and NAPLES, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company, today announced a partnership with Makena, a next-generation property data platform designed to help enterprises collect accurate, structured and actionable property data at scale. Through the partnership, Class Valuation appraisers will gain access to InstaPlan(r), Makena's mobile data collection and floor plan application, as they prepare for the wide-scale UAD 3.6 mandate on November 2, 2026.



InstaPlan generates ANSI-compliant floor plans, including real-time GLA calculations, and captures discrete data points as appraisers move through a property. Unlike other mobile data collection apps, appraisers can stop and resume collection at any point and complete all required data fields before leaving the property, making it a practical tool for UAD 2.6 reports today and built for what UAD 3.6 will require. InstaPlan integrates directly with SFREP and supports MISMO-compliant exports for appraisers using other form providers.



"We're recommending InstaPlan to our appraisers because we've seen what it can do, and we're confident in the technology," said Chris Flynn, chief operating officer of Class Valuation. "UAD 3.6 is bringing meaningful changes to how appraisers collect and report property data, and we want our appraisers to have the right tools in hand before the mandate. This partnership is a direct expression of our commitment to supporting the appraisers who rely on Class Valuation."



Class Valuation appraisers using InstaPlan are already seeing meaningful time savings, with average inspection times dropping from 1.3 hours to less than 30 minutes for a standard 3,300 square foot property. Faster data collection reduces revision requests and accelerates report delivery.



"We built InstaPlan to take the complexity out of property data collection so appraisers can focus on their work, not the tools," said Anthony Guarascio, co-founder and chief executive officer of Makena. "Partnering with Class Valuation is a natural fit because they understand what appraisers need and share our commitment to bringing practical innovation to the industry."



"As UAD 3.6 preparations ramp up, appraisers need tools that make data collection faster, more consistent and easier to manage in the field," said Steve Yatko, co-founder and chief technology officer of Makena. "InstaPlan was designed to support that shift with a simple mobile workflow that captures floor plans, photos and room-level data in one pass."



InstaPlan is available now for iOS through the Apple App Store. Class appraisers can complete InstaPlan training at makenauniversity.com.



About Class Valuation



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) known for fast turn times, exceptional quality, and strong client service. The company brings together skilled professionals, purpose-built products and advanced technology to support lenders across the country. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned recognition as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, visit https://www.classvaluation.com.



About Makena



Makena™ is a next-generation property data platform that helps enterprises collect accurate, structured and actionable property data at scale. Founded in 2022, Makena combines mobile data collection, 3D modeling, and AI-driven analysis on the devices field professionals already carry - serving the appraisal, insurance, construction and facilities management industries with a focus on accuracy, compliance readiness and ease of use in the field. Makena is headquartered in Naples, Fla. For more information, visit https://instaplan.ai.



Learn More: https://www.classvaluation.com/

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