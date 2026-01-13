News: New Industrial Manufacturing Project Fell 20% in December, Weakest Showing in 2025 | CitizenWire

Research identified 123 new Industrial Manufacturing projects in December, representing a 20% decline from November

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads released its December 2025 analysis of planned capital investment activity within the Industrial Manufacturing sector. The report monitors upcoming North American industrial projects, including plant expansions, new construction, and large-scale equipment upgrades. Research identified 123 new Industrial Manufacturing projects in December, representing a 20% decline from November, when 154 projects were recorded, marking December as the weakest month of 2025 for new project activity.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 114 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 70 New Projects



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction - 26 New Projects

Expansion - 43 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 75 New Projects

Plant Closings - 7 New Projects



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

North Carolina - 10

Indiana - 9

New York - 8

Wisconsin - 8

California - 7

Pennsylvania - 7

South Carolina - 7

Texas - 6

Iowa - 5

Kentucky - 5

Ohio - 5



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



Research conducted in November uncovered 14 new Industrial Manufacturing construction projects with estimated investments of at least $100 million.



The largest project is owned by Korea Zinc, who is planning to invest $7 billion for the construction of a processing facility in CLARKSVILLE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2029.



TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS



ALABAMA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $6 billion for the construction of a processing and laboratory facility in HUNTSVILLE, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with completion slated for 2032.



MARYLAND:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $2 billion for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facilities in FREDERICK, MD. The project includes the construction of a processing and laboratory facility in GAITHERSBURG, MD. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



VIRGINIA:

Global aerospace and defense company is considering investing $1 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in VIRGINIA. Watch SalesLeads for updates.



NORTH CAROLINA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $771 million for the expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facilities in DURHAM, NC. The project includes the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 202,000 sf processing facility in MORRISVILLE, NC. Completion is slated for early 2028.



VIRGINIA:

Wire and cable mfr. is planning to invest $689 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in CHESAPEAKE, VA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2026, with completion slated for late 2027.



UTAH:

Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $615 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in SALT LAKE CITY, UT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TEXAS:

Electronic mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased manufacturing facility at 1069 FM 3349 in TAYLOR, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



PENNSYLVANIA:

Steel producer is planning to invest $195 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUTLER TWP., PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2028.



MINNESOTA:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $157 million for the construction of a 250,000 sf manufacturing facility in NORTH BRANCH, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



SOUTH CAROLINA:

Automotive component mfr. is planning to invest $120 million for the construction of a 400,000 sf manufacturing facility at 4100 St. Matthews Rd. in ORANGEBURG, SC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.



