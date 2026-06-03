News: Edimakor V5.0.0 Revolutionizes AI Video Creation with Reference to Video and AI Ads Features | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Video production using AI has completely evolved since the early days when users created random video clips based only on a text prompt. Nowadays, users are calling for consistent quality, improved control, and fast turnaround times, making these types of previously available tools irrelevant. The HitPaw Edimakor new version 5.0.0 addresses this demand by providing comprehensive solutions (new features) that make video content creation easy for creators by integrating Reference to Video, Ability to Create AI ads, ability to do video clones (i.e., create a copy of anyone). This update moves video production from a traditional model to a more intelligent Procedure.



REFERENCE TO VIDEO POWERED BY WAN 2.7



Edimakor V5.0.0 completely redefines the AI Video landscape, where many AI Video tools start anew every time an AI is executed. Incorporate your own images, video, or audio as reference material with a text prompt, and Edimakor will produce an engaging video that has the same visual output from beginning to end. The integration of the newly incorporated Wan 2.7 model powers this process, delivering the level of quality and consistency that generic generation cannot provide. Your style is still your style.



AI IMAGE EDITING CLEAN, FAST, PROFESSIONAL



Two major enhancements In Edimakor AI Image Editing:



* Remove or replace the background of an image to produce an entire series of professional photos with different backgrounds for various marketing scenes.



* Take out unwanted objects, remove blemishes, change the colour of items, and add or replace items in large areas of photos easily using simple selections.



AI ADS ONE CLICK TO A PROFESSIONAL AD CAMPAIGN



Edimakor V5.0.0 offers you an entire ad generation suite that will allow you to generate high-quality video or image-based ads for e-commerce or brand marketing, in one click!



Main features:



* Unified product and brand management with AI customized characters that represent your brand.



* Creative advertisements, use of consumer-generated content, product showcase advertisements, and promotional advertisements.



* AI background swap, virtual try-on, and model hand-holding product shot feature.



VIDEO CLONING CAPTURE WHAT WORKS



Using Video Cloning function, you can upload your reference clip or photograph(s), and Edimakor will produce for you a fully-functioning video marketing piece using the same style, camera angles, lighting, and action as your reference material. This one tool alone can save hundreds of hours of video production work each week.



CONCLUSION



With Edimakor V5.0.0, you will have a full creative video production studio all contained in one tool, which includes reference-based generation of viral content, cloning of other successful advertisements, professional-grade advertisement production, and the ability to produce emotional-sounding voiceovers.



FOLLOW EDIMAKOR FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:



Official Website: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/



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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official



Learn More: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

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