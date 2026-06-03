News: Secured Signing Announces Seamless Integration with Actionstep to Automate Law Firm Workflows | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a leading provider of secure digital signature, online notarization, video signing and identity verification solutions, announces a powerful new integration with Actionstep, the cloud-based practice management platform trusted by modern law firms.



This integration delivers a frictionless workflow that empowers legal professionals to draft, send, sign, and file documents all without ever leaving Actionstep platform.



In an industry where manual data entry often leads to costly errors and lost billable hours, this integration offers a direct solution: Sign. Save. Stay in Actionstep.



By plugging Secured Signing directly into the Actionstep dashboard, firm data such as signer names, emails, and matter numbers are pre-populated automatically. Once a document is executed, it "returns home," automatically saving back against the correct matter and updating relevant data fields in real-time.



"Law firms running on Actionstep already benefit from an exceptionally powerful practice management platform," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "Now, they can amplify that power with a sophisticated, purpose-built e-Signature and digital identity layer."



This integration delivers the seamless, reliable signing experience legal teams expect eliminating copying, pasting, manual filing, and every other workflow bottleneck.



KEY FEATURES OF THE INTEGRATION:



* Direct Dashboard Initiation: Initiate signature requests, Remote Online Notarization (RON), In Person Electronic Notary (IPEN), Video Signing, and identity verification directly within Actionstep.



* Automatic Matter-Centric Save-Back: Executed documents are automatically filed against the matching matter number, ensuring a tamper-evident audit trail is always where it belongs.



* Real-Time Status Tracking: Monitor document signing progress at a glance to keep deadlines on track and instantly spot matters that need follow-up.



* Enhanced Security & Identity Verification: Features include proactive deepfake detection and biometric matching to safeguard firms against signer identity fraud.



This integration is purpose-built for law firms of any size that require enterprise-grade security, including PKI-based Advanced Electronic Signatures (AES), individual digital certificates for every signer, Online Notary, and Remote Witnessing, all while delivering a completely frictionless user experience.



The Secured Signing for Actionstep integration is available now. For more information or to request a demo, visit Secured Signing.



Learn more at: https://www.securedsigning.com/integrations-api/actionstep/



ABOUT SECURED SIGNING



Secured Signing is a global provider of digital document signing offering Advanced e-Signatures and Remote Online Notarization solutions, trusted by legal professionals, financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, and businesses worldwide. Its platform combines compliance-grade security with an intuitive user experience, enabling organizations to execute documents with confidence - wherever their signers are located.



For more information, visit: https://www.securedsigning.com/



Learn More: https://www.securedsigning.com/

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