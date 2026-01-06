News: Friday Harbor adds Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator to its AI Originator Assistant | CitizenWire

Integration enables faster, more accurate income calculations for self-employed and rental income borrowers while reducing buyback risk

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced the integration of its AI Originator Assistant with Fannie Mae's Income Calculator. The new connection enables lenders to instantly calculate qualifying income for borrowers with self-employment or rental income and gain enforcement relief from representations and warranties on the income calculation for conventional loans.



The Fannie Mae Income Calculator uses federal tax return data to calculate a borrower's qualifying income, addressing one of the top five sources of loan quality defects found in post-purchase reviews. By integrating this capability directly into Friday Harbor's AI Originator Assistant, lenders can identify income issues at the start of the loan process, improve underwriting accuracy and give loan officers the confidence to move deals forward without fear of costly buybacks.



"Income calculations for self-employment and rental income are among the most complex and error-prone in mortgage lending," said Theo Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Friday Harbor. "By bringing Fannie Mae's Income Calculator into Friday Harbor, we're putting a powerful solution for these scenarios directly in the hands of thousands of lenders to improve accuracy, protect loan salability and give borrowers greater clarity earlier in the process."



"Complex income scenarios used to slow us down and create uncertainty for our sales team and borrowers," said Susan Schmidt, senior vice president of operations at Mason McDuffie Mortgage Corporation. "Now we can get answers instantly, make confident decisions up front and move loans forward with fewer surprises."



The Income Calculator works alongside Friday Harbor's borrower-specific checklist, real-time AI underwriting and scenario desk to simplify reviews of self-employment, business ownership and rental income. Loan officers and processors can upload tax returns, receive instant qualifying income results, resolve flagged issues with clear guidance and retain the Findings Report to maintain eligibility for rep and warrant relief.



Lenders can learn more about Friday Harbor's integration with Fannie Mae's Income Calculator or request a demo at https://fridayharbor.ai.



About Friday Harbor



Friday Harbor is an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time. The company combines deep fintech expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to remove complexity, slash origination costs and deliver a better borrower experience. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.



