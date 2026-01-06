News: Glancy Wine Education Foundation Announces New Fundraising Chair | CitizenWire

Brandon Ford Builds on a National Expansion Effort for 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) is pleased to announce Brandon Ford as the organization's new Fundraising Chair. Having joined the GWEF Board in July 2025, just as the organization marked their 5th year anniversary, Ford steps into a dedicated role focused on expanding the national and international reach of the organization's fundraising and sponsorship programs.



With a multidisciplinary background that includes WSET Advanced Certificate credentials and degrees in nursing, law, and business, Ford is a Sales Director at Formulated Solutions and is focused on innovation and entrepreneurial advancements in the personal care field. He is a supporter of change and community development locally in Summit County, Ohio where he is an elected councilman.



Brandon Ford has been involved in the wine industry for close to 20 years and has extensive teaching experience with the American Wine School, who partnered with Glancy Wine Education Foundation in 2025, and he actively advocates for making wine education more accessible to those who have been underrepresented in the industry.



"I'm honored to lead the Glancy Wine Education Foundation Fundraising Committee and look forward to expanding the reach of the organization and building a robust national fundraising effort," said Ford. "Supporting this mission is both a personal and professional calling for me."



GWEF President Ana Keller shares, "As we mark our 5th year anniversary and identify our expansion goals for the next five years, Brandon is an incredibly welcome addition to our organization. His entrepreneurial vision, cross functional skills and passion for community are just the elements we need to advance to the next level. We are thrilled to have him lead this committee in concert with our hard-working, all volunteer, board."



Since its founding in 2020, GWEF has awarded over 270 scholarships totaling $365,000 to aspiring wine professionals from underserved communities nationwide. The foundation maintains a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum Transparency rating from Candid's GuideStar. The GWEF annual online auction, along with the generosity from sponsors including the Gerard Basset Foundation, the Chaine des Rotisseurs among others, has helped the organization meet its fundraising goals for 2025. Continued interest and support of the Foundation's mission highlights the overwhelming industry interest in supporting the diversity and growth of wine industry professionals.



GWEF's educational partnerships now span San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, providing access to WSET qualifications, Society of Wine Educators certifications, Wine Scholar Guild programs, and other specialized wine education courses.



Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.org. Applications are available in Spanish and English, with awards made monthly.



About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation



Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power. GWEF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum Transparency rating from Candid. Find out more at https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/.



Learn More: https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/

