News: Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. Continues Streak of Excellence with 2026 ‘Best Law Firms’ Recognition | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C., one of the Washington D.C. area's most distinguished personal injury law firms, has once again been recognized in the prestigious 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms(r), marking the seventh consecutive year the firm has earned this honor. This latest achievement reinforces the firm's position as a consistent leader in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation throughout the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.



The firm has been recognized in multiple practice areas, including Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Additionally, all four partners have received individual Best Lawyers(r) honors, with Ira Sherman, Joseph Cammarata, and Allan M. Siegel being named Best Lawyers(r) for 2026, while Stephen Ollar has been distinguished as One to Watch(r), a recognition given to emerging legal talents who exhibit exceptional promise in their practice areas.



"Being named to 'Best Law Firms' for consecutive years isn't just an honor-it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the trust our clients place in us," said Allan Siegel, Partner at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel. "While other firms may achieve recognition once, our consistent presence among the nation's best reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of legal advocacy every single day."



The "Best Law Firms" rankings, presented by Best Lawyers(r) in partnership with U.S. News & World Report, are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. The fact that Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel continues to meet and exceed these stringent criteria year after year speaks volumes about their exceptional legal practice.



With over five decades of serving injured victims and more than $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm has proven that their success is not fleeting but built on a foundation of sustained excellence. This sustained recognition reflects consistent client success, with the firm's track record of securing favorable outcomes remaining unmatched through significant settlements and verdicts that have changed lives. Fellow attorneys consistently recognize the firm's lawyers as leaders in their field, while the practice continues to evolve and adapt while maintaining their core commitment to personalized client service. Beyond the courtroom, the firm's partners remain actively involved in legal education and community leadership.



"Our repeated recognition in 'Best Law Firms' validates what our clients experience firsthand-a level of dedication, expertise, and compassion that never wavers," added Joseph Cammarata. "While we're honored by these accolades, what truly drives us is the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in our clients' lives, day after day, year after year."



The firm's ability to maintain such consistent recognition while handling complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases demonstrates their unique position in the legal community. While the team is proud of these prestigious achievements, success is measured not by awards, but by the meaningful impact they make in securing justice and favorable outcomes for their clients. As they continue to build on their legacy of over 50 years of advocacy, Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel remains focused on what has always mattered most: providing exceptional legal representation to those who need it most.



About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.



For over five decades, Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. has been a driving force in the legal community, fiercely advocating for injured victims throughout the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. The firm combines exceptional legal skill with genuine compassion, having recovered over $1 billion for clients.



